Justice Sandra Day O'Connor honored with Senate resolution introduced by Sinema, Kelly

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly introduced a resolution honoring the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor that the Senate passed earlier this week.

O'Connor, 93, died Dec. 1 in Phoenix after complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. About a week and a half later, Sinema, I-Ariz., and Kelly, D-Ariz., introduced the bipartisan resolution with the support of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

The resolution outlined O'Connor's accomplishments as an academic, successful Arizona state senator, trial court judge, educational advocate and more. It highlighted her ability to break many gender boundaries that existed in the field of law. She became the first woman to hold a position of majority leader of a state Senate, a position she held in Arizona, and the first woman to be nominated as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

By passing the resolution, the Senate agreed to "extend heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends" of the late justice, request that the secretary of state communicate with the House of Representatives about the resolution and inform her family of it and to acknowledge O'Connor's "lifetime of service."

As Arizona's first female U.S. senator, Sinema emphasized O'Connor's impact on so many women, including herself.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – Arizona’s original cowgirl – paved the way for countless women like me in law and life," Sinema said in a written statement. "She was fiercely independent, an Arizona maverick, and a proud American who always put our state and country first. We are proud to honor her incredible service and lasting legacy."

O'Connor's path to be a groundbreaker was a difficult one, which the resolution outlined.

Despite graduating from Stanford University with an undergraduate degree in economics and a law degree in just six years, she found it hard to secure a job. Because gender discrimination was prevalent in the field of law, many traditional law firms wouldn't hire her even with her successes as graduating third in her law class and starting university at age 16.

That led O'Connor to secure a job in an unpaid position at the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office in California.

O'Connor went on to work many other law-related jobs, including as a civilian attorney with the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps while she lived in Frankfurt, Germany, with her husband. From there, she went on to work as an assistant Arizona attorney general.

She went on to have a fruitful career in Arizona politics. A Republican, she served two consecutive terms as a state senator before being elected as a trial court judge. She went on to be appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Despite the challenges O'Connor had faced earlier in her career, by the early 1980s she was being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Aug. 19, 1981, President Ronald Reagan nominated O'Connor to be an associate justice. And when she was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she became the first woman to serve on the court.

“Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was a great Arizonan and a great American. My wife, Gabby, and I deeply admired her," Kelly said in a statement announcing the passing of the resolution. "Justice O’Connor’s brilliant, thoughtful legal career leaves a legacy in our law and in the generations of young girls inspired by her trailblazing example."

In addition to outlining O'Connor historic rise to the Supreme Court, the resolution also highlighted O'Connor's goals on the bench, her civic education work and personal life as a sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

