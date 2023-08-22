'Justice for Sandra': Protesters want cops charged in Stoughton sex abuse scandal

CANTON — In the two years before Sandra Birchmore, 23 and pregnant, was found dead in her apartment, Frank and Natalia Alves would have coffee with her on the regular.

Birchmore would talk with the Alves for hours at the Dunkin inside Bob's in Stoughton. About her jobs. Or her new car. Birchmore reminded Frank Alves of his own daughter, as both were in their early twenties. Birchmore babysat for the Alves' nieces.

"She always wanted a baby," Natalia Alves said, "then she said that she was having issues with some quote 'officers' and I didn't ask who they were, but she said they were having issues. That she was going to have one of the officers' baby."

The Alves don't believe, as authorities have ruled, that Birchmore took her own life and that of her unborn baby.

On Monday, the Alves joined a group of about eight protesters outside the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. They're calling for charges against the police who, according to an internal Stoughton Police investigation, groomed Birchmore from the age of 13 for sex.

"He just covers up for all these corrupted cops," said Frank Alves, pointing to the nondescript building that houses Morrissey's main office.

David Traub, a spokesperson for Morrissey, reiterated Monday that the DA's office is "investigating aspects of this case to see if a criminal prosecution can be sustained against any individual. Substantial time and resources have been dedicated to that effort and it remains ongoing."

Are the police officers still working for Stoughton PD?

Traub noted that all of the Stoughton officers subject to that investigation are gone from that department.

Sandra Birchmore's death ruled a suicide

Traub also noted that the Office of the Chief Medical examiner performed an autopsy which determined that Birchmore’s death was a suicide.

Laura Saylor of Mansfield holds her sign that supports more counselors in school to help troubled kids at a protest at the Norfolk district attorney's office on Monday Aug. 21, 2023, calling for a deeper investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore. To the left is Owen Broadhurst, who made the trip from his home in Holyoke to show his support.

What did the internal affairs report show?

The former officers named in the internal affairs report are William Devine, William Farwell and Matthew Farwell. It says all three had "inappropriate" relationships with Birchmore. Matthew Farwell, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara, began one such inappropriate relationship when Birchmore was 15 and he was 27. Matthew Farwell told investigators he went to Birchmore's Canton apartment on Feb. 1, 2021, to end their relationship. That's where she was found dead three days later.

Although not detailed in the report, McNamara said a fourth man, who is now an officer with a Massachusetts agency she declined to name, also took advantage of Birchmore.

"Those guys should be in jail, all of them," said Frank Alves.

Robin Wilson of Mansfield takes part in a protest was held at the Norfolk district attorney's office in Canton on Monday Aug. 21, 2023, calling for a deeper investigation into the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Has anyone been charged with a crime?

None of the former Stoughton officers have been charged with a crime. Stoughton police turned their internal affairs report over to the Norfolk district attorney's office, which is the agency that would bring any criminal charges.

Who are the protesters?

The protesters organized themselves via a Facebook group run by New Hampshire-based blogger Melissa Berry. "Justice for Sandra Birchmore" had about 1,900 members as of Monday.

"Sandra's life mattered. She did have people who cared for her," said Berry, who has no direct connections to Birchmore. "I wake up thinking about Sandra, I go to bed thinking about Sandra."

Berry said more investigation needs to be done. Monday's protest follows one in October. Berry said another protest is set for this October.

If you or your loved one are in a crisis and need help immediately, call or text 988 any time, any day. Or go online to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. These 24-hour-a-day suicide prevention lifelines are free services, available to anyone. All calls are confidential.

