Justice says 'real action' needed in state police investigation

Jul. 6—Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday there needs to be "real action" in response to alleged misdeeds by the West Virginia State Police.

The Republican governor was asked again about the pace of the ongoing investigation during his weekly administration briefing. In past briefings, Justice has urged patience with regard to the investigation. But his wording was more stern Wednesday, particularly after a reporter asked him how he would respond to female victims of an alleged hidden camera.

"What I say is a million apologies," Justice said. "There is no excuse. There is no excuse whatsoever. I do have confidence in the leader of the band right now. But at the same time I'm the most impatient person in the room."

Allegations against the state police surfaced in February through anonymous letters. Those allegations included a theft by a state trooper at a Charleston casino, a hidden camera several years ago in the State Police Headquarters women's locker room that included a video drive that was eventually destroyed by troopers, and rape allegations, according to previous reports.

So far, no charges have been brought and no one has been fired. The trooper involved in the theft was allowed to retire.

"These folks are law enforcement," Justice said. "They are the folks who are supposed to know the law. To me it's a different animal. These people are supposed to know the law and for them to have supposed to have done stuff that violates women in any way — ridiculous."

Justice said officials initially thought there was only one victim in the hidden camera case, but that number has since grown to several female victims.

"The women have been violated there — there is no excuse," Justice said. "Absolutely no excuse."

While the investigation is ongoing, Justice went on to say, "We've got to have real action, and there is no excuse. If someone is involved there, let's get on with action."

At the same time, Justice also defended the men and women of the West Virginia State Police.

"But I've also said — and I've said it since day one — who is the person you call when you have trouble? and they come running. They have saved our bacon over and over again."

Justice also was asked Wednesday about the continued shortfall of correctional officers at state prisons across the state, and why he hasn't called a special legislative session to address the prison staffing shortage issue.

"As soon as we can get to a point in time where we have an agreement I'll call a special session in 10 minutes," he said.

However, until there is a plan in place to address the prison staffing shortage issue, Justice said there is no need to waste taxpayer dollars on a special session that won't produce results.

"I would tell you it is likely in August before we can have a special session," Justice said. "But our folks are meeting constantly with the folks upstairs. And you are correct in this. We do have a real situation with our correctional officers and vacancies, and we are making some headway. But we need to somehow make some significant headway. In all honesty, I've tried two times. I've sent up two bills, and both were shot down."

Justice was joined by Revenue Commissioner Dave Hardy during Wednesday's administrative briefing. The two touted the state's $1.8 billion surplus for fiscal-year-ending 2023.

West Virginia's cumulative revenue collections for fiscal year 2023 clocked in at $1.8 billion over estimate at the end of the fiscal year, which was June 30. That was a new record for the best single-year revenue surplus. It also marked the second year in a row where the state recorded its largest single-year revenue surplus.

The Republican-controlled super majority in the West Virginia Legislature largely funded its tax relief plan earlier this year based upon the record revenue surplus. The tax relief bills return more than $750 million to state residents, including a reduction in the personal income tax.

"Just think for a second what a billion dollars is," Justice said. "And we are approaching $2 billion. One billion is a thousand millions. It's just more money than most of us can comprehend. With all of that we can do a lot of great stuff, and we've already done a lot of great stuff."

Justice said his administration will not allow the surplus revenue to be thrown away on frivolous pet projects.

"We didn't have any pet projects," he said. "Not in my administration is there going to be any pet projects."

Hardy said coal also did very well during fiscal year 2023. He said coal severance tax revenue for the fiscal year came in at more than $946 million.

Hardy said residents of the Mountain State can also expect to see additional tax relief during fiscal year 2024, which began on July 1.

"More tax cuts are coming in fiscal year 2024," Hardy said. "Property taxes will be rebated to you dollar to dollar on all of your personal property taxes in 2024."

In other business Wednesday, Justice announced the award of $2,611,200 in West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants to 13 projects across the state, including a $40,303 award to Southern Highlands Community Mental Health in Mercer County. He said the funds will be used to support the continued operation of treatment supervision programs throughout the state.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

