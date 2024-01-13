Justice says West Virginia's population has increased

Jan. 13—Governor Jim Justice said Friday that West Virginia has reported its first population gain since 2012.

Speaking during his weekly virtual administration briefing, the Republican governor credited the population gain to ongoing economic development and job creation efforts across the state.

"Right now the net is for the first time since 2012, for the first time since 2012 West Virginia is growing population," Justice said.

Justice said West Virginia is now ranked 19th in the country for population gain.

Historically, the state has dealt with a problem of young people having to leave West Virginia to find employment.

However, Justice said West Virginia has continued to attract new jobs and industries under his administration, which has brought more people into the Mountain State.

"All kinds of folks are coming in," Justice said Friday of the economic development successes across the state. "Job after job after job."

Justice also announced Friday that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will introduce 40 new elk to the state's growing herd later this year and create a visitors center and observation tower in Logan County to help tourists and wildlife enthusiasts see the animals in a natural setting.

Justice said West Virginia's elk population was 22 when he took office. Since 2018, the WVDNR has introduced 57 elk (15 from Kentucky and 42 from Arizona) to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. The current elk population is 110.

WVDNR Director Brett McMillion also addressed reports of a DNR employee being hit and seriously injured by a tranquilizer dart.

"We do have an update on our young employee that was inadvertently — he was contacted by a tranquilizer dart," McMillion said. "The good news is — and we are still praying for him — that's a really serious mixture of tranquilizers that is in that mix."

McMillion said the good news was that the family of the man reported to him that the ventilator tube has been removed. McMillion said officials are hoping the man can return home to West Virginia soon.

McMillion didn't identify the man or say what county the accident occurred in.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens