Justice Secretary seeks to bring in video evidence for all rape victims

Charles Hymas
·2 min read
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab plans to roll out video evidence nationwide in rape cases - PA
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab plans to roll out video evidence nationwide in rape cases - PA

Video evidence for rape victims will be rolled out nationwide, Dominic Raab has pledged.

The Justice Secretary said allowing victims to give their evidence in advance via video will not only reduce the trauma of going before a court, but it could also boost the prosecution rate and encourage early guilty pleas by the accused.

More than 1,500 victims have so far been allowed to give pre-recorded evidence after the process was trialled at courts in Harrow, Isleworth, Wood Green, Durham, Liverpool, Leeds and Kingston upon Thames.

But Mr Raab said: “I actually think this is something we need to roll out nationally and I want to look at the right way to do that.

“The advantage that it has for the victim is that they have the opportunity to give their evidence without going through the additional trauma of the glare of the courtroom and that can secure more prosecutions.

“But it also can encourage early guilty pleas so it’s the right thing to do and it is also an effective way of driving up those prosecutions.”

Mr Raab will this week unveil scorecards for rape, which will track the progress of cases from when they are reported through to trial and identify the points where victims are most likely to drop out or face delays.

New targets set by ministers

They are designed to measure progress towards a new target set by ministers to return the volume of rape cases resulting in suspects being charged to 2016 levels.

Then, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) completed 4,643 prosecutions, but by 2020 that number fell to 1,490. Of cases reported to the police, 13 per cent resulted in a charge in 2016. Last year it was 3 per cent.

More than 40 per cent of rape victims withdraw their support for prosecutions, blaming delays, over-intrusive police investigations and the trauma of giving evidence in court.

Mr Raab is due to hold a roundtable with tech industry chiefs to investigate ways of getting “swifter read outs from mobile phones” to reduce the time victims are left without their device.

He is also seeking a wider rollout of Operation Soteria, where officers focus on the suspect’s patterns of behaviour before, during and after reported attacks rather than concentrating on testing the credibility of victims.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Modesto man arrested in kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • A Year Later, Former Ohio Deputy That Put Five Shots In Casey Goodson’s Back While He Stood Outside His Home Is Charged with Murder

    Some 363 days after Columbus, Ohio, man Casey Goodson Jr. was gunned down from behind as the 23-year-old was on the doorstep of his home […]

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • San Francisco restaurant hit with negative reviews after asking officers to leave

    Hilda and Jesse seated three uniformed officers on Friday but said its staff became uncomfortable with the presence of "multiple weapons" shortly after.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • A white man shot his Black neighbor in Missouri, claiming self-defense. Neighbors tell a different story.

    Tensions are building in a small, rural community in Missouri over the death of a Black man shot by his neighbor in a trailer park.

  • Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

    In a tense arraignment Saturday morning, James and Jennifer Crumbley listened by videoconference from separate jail cells as they were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shootings of four Oxford High School students, who, police say, were gunned down by the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ethan. As the judge read each of the charges, one for each of the four students, she asked Jennifer Crumbley if she understood. “I understand,” Crumbley said tearfully. Sign up for The Morning newslet

  • Sheriff's Office blasts prosecutor for parents of Oxford shooting suspect being on the lam

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford shooting suspect, did not show for their arraignment on involuntary manslaughter charges.

  • Obsessed Man Kills Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him, Cops Say

    YouTubeA Florida man who harbored a romantic obsession with a female co-worker now faces murder charges after he allegedly showed up at the woman’s home and stabbed her to death before ripping off his shirt and stabbing himself, authorities said.Delfina Pan, a 28-year-old aspiring designer, was found dead in Miami Beach on Monday night after her shift at the Kansas Bar and Grill where she worked with Agustin Lucas Mariani, the 20-year-old bartender now accused of second-degree murder in connecti

  • Jennifer Crumbley brought into the Oakland County Jail

    After going on the run from involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Oxford High School shooting, Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the alleged shooter, was brought into the Oakland County Jail early Saturday morning.

  • Officers shoot, kill armed man on Florida Institute of Technology campus

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after officers shot and killed an armed man on the campus of the Florida Institute of Technology.