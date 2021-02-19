Justice Sotomayor reportedly a target of man who killed New Jersey judge's son

The man who murdered the son of a New Jersey federal court judge had a second target on his hit list: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Judge Esther Salas, in an interview airing Sunday on “60 Minutes,” revealed that a locker belonging to gunman Roy Den Hollander showed the killer was gathering information on the justice before his lethal rampage at her suburban home last July.

The FBI “found another gun, a Glock, more ammunition,” recounted Salas. “But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor. ... Who knows what would have happened?”

The FBI opened the locker after Den Hollander was identified as the shooter in the North Brunswick, New Jersey, attack.

The judge’s 20-year-old son, Daniel, was shot to death when Den Hollander arrived at their home intent on killing the judge. Her husband survived a gunshot wound from the killer, who committed suicide shortly after the slaying.

The shooter also killed California attorney Marc Angelucci eight days before the ambush at Salas’ home, apparently over a long-standing grudge, authorities said.

Den Hollander, who held a deadly fixation on Salas, was also focused on New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. Her address and photo were found in the killer’s car on a grassy stretch off a roadway in Sullivan County.

Den Hollander was described by those who knew him as a mean-spirited loner, with court papers from his turn-of-the-century divorce painting the killer as a controlling husband who forced his wife to work at the Times Square strip club FlashDancers.