Justice system failed victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Here's how I'd investigate his death.

My friends no longer invite me to TV night if the show deals with criminal law. My efforts to direct the crime scene investigation, by talking to the TV, are understandably not appreciated. The TV movie about Jeffrey Epstein's death, when it's inevitably made, will be no exception.

Epstein was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell early Saturday morning. At the time of his death, the multimillionaire was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving girls as young as 14.

News of Epstein's apparent suicide has left a lot of questions that I and countless others want answered. If I were back on the government payroll as a federal prosecutor handling the investigation, my first question would be: How did he die?

Child sex offenders are notoriously unpopular in jail and are often attacked by other inmates. So the autopsy conducted by New York City's chief medical examiner, to ensure hanging is the cause of death and there is no evidence of a physical struggle that would have allowed someone to hang Epstein against his will, was the right move.

Assuming that no foul play was involved, the question reverberating from every media outlet is the right one: How could a man in the care of the federal government kill himself when his suicide attempt last month placed everyone on notice he was a suicide risk? Only an investigation will tell.

The handful of investigative days after an event are the most critical. Even in a matter of weeks, witnesses’ memories fade, excuses are fabricated, video is recorded over, “CYA” memos are filed and documents disappear. So interviews and collection of evidence must begin immediately.

Why was Epstein off suicide watch?

There are signs that could happen. Attorney General William Barr said Monday that irregularities at the prison demand "a thorough investigation" and the FBI and inspector general "are doing just that." That is the only way to get reliable findings. Any negligence in failing to prevent Epstein’s suicide will likely fall at the feet of the warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was housed, and his staff. They should not be involved in the investigation.

After the conspiracy theories are boiled away, what remains will likely pivot on whether Bureau of Prison (BOP) psychologists were derelict in taking Epstein off suicide watch after his earlier attempt at suicide. Complicating matters is Friday’s document dump that publicly disclosed new damning evidence against Epstein, including an allegation that he kept a teenage girl as a “sex slave.”

The newly released documents compounded Epstein’s public humiliation and increased the likelihood he’d spend the rest of his life in prison. This should have signaled a warning to BOP psychologists that Epstein needed to go back on suicide watch. You need not be Sigmund Freud to anticipate this is the type of event that could move an already distraught inmate to suicide.

The problem is that psychologists at the BOP do not routinely follow court developments like the release of documents. Having worked with the BOP while at the Justice Department, my bet is that the psychologists were not aware of Friday’s events, which counseled a new suicide watch.

There is plenty to talk about: Potential BOP failings, President Donald Trump retweeting a conspiracist's absurd suggestion that the Clintons murdered Epstein, and pearl-clutching exasperation by Barr that he is “appalled” his own Justice Department could not keep Epstein alive long enough to get him to trial.

Beyond all that, what does Epstein’s death mean for the victims of his crimes?

Death is relief to Epstein's friends

As sickening as the charges against Epstein are, the case against him ended at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in his prison cell. News of Epstein’s death likely brought a sigh of relief to a horde of rich and powerful men who are potentially implicated in Epstein’s illegal activities.

But the evidence gathered by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office may still see the light of day. In a press release following Epstein’s death, the U.S. Attorney went out of his way to note that the charges against Epstein “included a conspiracy count” and that the investigation “remains ongoing.” This means prosecutors have other targets in their sights and we should expect new charges that relate to Epstein’s sex trafficking activities.