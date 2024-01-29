Justice for Tierra Horn: March held for 18-year-old allegedly strangled by girlfriend

HOUSTON - The missing persons case turned homicide investigation this month still weighs heavy on so many hearts.

The body of 18-year-old Tierra Horn was found near Buffalo Bayou Downtown. Shortly after, police charged and arrested her girlfriend, Shania Turner.

Court documents say Turner strangled Tierra to death before leaving her body.

"It's been hard. It's been silent not being able to talk to the person or hear her laughing," said Rokeisha Calton, Turner's older sister.

On Sunday, those who love Tierra gathered at James Bute Park to march in memory of her, and to raise awareness for domestic violence.

"I would say purple is a powerful color," said Calton.

She and many others who gathered were wearing purple, the color of domestic violence awareness. She says she suspected Turner of abusing her sister for a while, but Horn would never admit what was happening.

"That's something that will always stick with me in my mind and, like I said, Purple is the new black," she said.

According to the latest statistics posted by the Texas Council on Family Violence, 216 Texans were killed by a partner in 2022.

Horn's story is a sad reality. Abuse can lead to murder. Help is available, it is discrete and effective.

You can call the Domestic Violence Hotline any time at 800-799-7233. You can also text 'START' to 88788.

