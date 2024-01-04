Justice touts accomplishments as final state-of-the-state address approaches

Jan. 4—Gov. Jim Justice won't be delivering his final state-of-the-state address until next week, but his virtual administration briefing Wednesday sounded like a preview with the Republican governor touting seven years of accomplishments.

Justice had plenty to celebrate Wednesday, including the announcement that international company LG will be opening a West Virginia office and that revenue collections for the month of December were $120.1 million over estimates.

This is Justice's eighth and final year as governor. He is also now a candidate vying for the Republican nomination this May for West Virginia's U.S. Senate seat.

Justice said Wednesday he would "run to the finish line" but leave behind plenty for the next governor of West Virginia to build upon.

"I'm going to be delivering my last state of the state address next Wednesday," Justice said while encouraging citizens to watch the event. "We will talk about the achievements of where we have gotten to in West Virginia."

Those accomplishments, according to Justice, have included stopping the migration of young people from the state; going from a state that was broke to a state with record surpluses; building new roads and bridges across the state through the Roads to Prosperity program; improving the standard of life for all West Virginians; protecting gun rights; delivering tax cuts; and standing up for life.

"But more than anything, we've changed our image," Justice said, adding that West Virginia is no longer the topic of bad jokes.

"We have minded the store I say over and over," he said. "We have delivered in tax cuts and have delivered from a very conservative mindset."

In a virtual briefing that was short on specifics, the two big headlines from the meeting was the LG announcement and the continuation of a budget surplus.

In terms of the LG announcement, Justice said the state and LG Electronics are launching a strategic initiative to grow new business ventures in West Virginia and advance the development of technologies for renewable energy, health care and industries of the future.

The businesses, created by LG NOVA, LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center, are expected to bring 275 high-skilled jobs to West Virginia and spur the growth of new technologies, according to the governor's office.

Justice said LG NOVA plans to establish branch offices in Huntington and Morgantown.

In terms of the budget surplus, Justice said in December 2023, which was the sixth month of fiscal year 2024, revenue came in at $553.2 million, which was $120.1 million above estimates. Cumulative collections currently stand at $406.4 million above the cumulative estimate.

"This is excellent news as we head into the new calendar year but is not a surprise as our economy remains rock solid," Justice said. "Surpassing estimates by over $400 million halfway through the fiscal year is a testament to the resilience of our state's economy. We also continue to prove cutting our income tax was the correct decision, and I am proud that we continue to establish a bright future for West Virginia."

December Personal Income Tax collections of $236.8 million were $70.7 million above estimate. Cumulative Personal Income Tax collections of more than $1.174 billion were $201.4 million above estimate and just 0.3 percent below prior year receipts even after the 21.25 percent tax rate cut, according to data released later in the day by the governor's office.

Justice was asked Wednesday about overcrowding at state jails and whether or not he is still committed to finding a permanent funding source for the state's volunteer fire departments.

He didn't have specific answers for either question, but said he still wants to find a permanent source of funding for the fire departments.

"Let me just say this without going into any detail that we've got to pull this off — don't we?," he said. "At the end of the day we want a permanent source. That is all there is to it. We are going to find this and are going to get this done."

In terms of whether state prisons are still experiencing overcrowding, Justice said he would have representatives with the Department of Corrections with him at next week's administration briefing to answer that question.

Justice also offered advice for others considering a run for public office, encouraging candidates to get out and meet the voters. Justice said he has traveled across the state in his own vehicles to cities and towns across West Virginia.

"All across everywhere," Justice said of his travels as governor. "That's what I do. Because absolutely we are worth it."

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens