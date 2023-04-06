Justice: Trump indictment a 'travesty'

Apr. 6—Gov. Jim Justice said the indictment of former Pres. Donald Trump was a "sad day" for him.

Justice said during his administration briefing Wednesday that the 34-count indictment against Trump in New York was political and a "witch hunt."

"It was a travesty in every way," he said, adding that there was no reason Trump and his family, with whom Justice has always claimed a friendship, should have gone through the ordeal.

Although Justice made no comment on the merits of the charges themselves, which are felonies, he called bringing the indictment a lack of respect for Trump's presidency that ignored his many accomplishments.

"You shook up the world and invaded the liberal playhouse," he said of Trump.

Trump was arraigned in New York on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

