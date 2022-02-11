JUSTICE UNSERVED

Feb. 11—LAURINBURG — Although the calendar has flipped to 2022, the Laurinburg Police Department continues to search for answers in several 2021 homicide investigations — including a double murder.

There were seven incidents that lead to the deaths of nine people, with four of the incidents remaining unsolved.

According to Capt. Chris Young, the detectives are hoping members of the community who might know something will come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of those who have committed these crimes over the past year.

The first one ...

On Feb. 22, 2021, around 6 p.m. law enforcement responded to Cooper Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived on the scene, officers found 29-year-old Whiteville man Kyseen Danicia Armstrong lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound. Scotland EMS responded and transported Armstrong to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill where he died of his injuries a few days later.

According to Young, the investigation revealed that Armstrong had traveled to the area with a friend in a yellow Kia Soul. Multiple people held both Armstrong and the friend ended up being held at gunpoint outside of the vehicle, when Armstrong was shot the friend was able to flee. The suspects then took the Kia Soul from the scene.

Just over a month later, on March 12, the vehicle was located on Beta Street after being spray-painted black.

The second one ...

Seven months after the death of Armstrong, officers responded to Wagram Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Forty-five-year-old Tony O'Neal Blackmon of South Caledonia Road was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to Young.

"He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died," Young said. "He pulled up at the location and had gotten out of his vehicle before he was shot."

The third one ...

A little more than a month later, officers responded to yet another homicide in the city.

"On Oct. 14, 2021, officers responded to shots fired at East Covington Street near Second Street," Young said. "This was around 10:15 p.m. and located a male, John Fitzgerald McCoy, with multiple gunshot wounds."

McCoy, who was 49 at the time of his death and lived on South King Street, was found in the driver's seat of his 2013 Nissan Sentra. Unlike Gibson and Covington, McCoy was still alive on the scene but after being transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, a black in color mustang was seen in the area and was believed to have been involved.

The fourth one ...

The same month as McCoy's death, a mother and daughter were shot to death in a home on South Pine Street on Oct. 29. The location of the home was several blocks away from the location of the shooting that killed McCoy.

"Officers responded to the 700 block South Pine Street around 10:20 p.m. to a frantic call about a medical emergency," Young said. "Officers entered the residence and located the first victim, Linda Hatcher Taylor, a 71-year-old female of that residence."

Taylor had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. In another room in the residence, the second victim was found, 42-year-old Jennifer Gayle Locklear of Highland Road, who was Taylor's daughter. Locklear was also pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were told by the relative who contacted law enforcement that, when they had not heard from either of the women, they had come to check on them when they found them unresponsive in the home.

"The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was contacted and working in conjunction with the Laurinburg Police Department on this investigation," Young added.

Searching for justice ...

"The Scotland Crimestoppers is recognizing the victims of homicides from 2021 that still remain unsolved," Young said. "These victims and their families deserve justice."

After months without solid leads for the cases Young is hoping that by putting faces and names out into the community again, people will be more willing to come forward especially with Scotland Crimestoppers being active in the county.

With the Crimestoppers tip line, tipsters can receive up to $1,000 if their tip leads to the arrest of those responsible for the crimes.

The tip line is completely anonymous and when callers place the original tip they're given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used for after an arrest is made, the tipster calls back and uses that number to identify themselves as the original tipster then they're able to move forward in receiving the money.

"Detectives and resources have spent countless hours on each of these cases and each unsolved is never forgotten," Young said. "Any information when it's obtained is investigated and leads are tracked down. We never close on an unsolved ... we want to prove or disprove any tip or lead and we're seeking justice and closure for the victims and families in these cases."

To leave a tip with Scotland Crimestoppers, call the tip line at 910-266-8146.