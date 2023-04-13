Justice urges patience in WV State Police investigation

Apr. 13—Gov. Jim Justice emphasized once again Wednesday the investigation into allegations made against the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) is continuing and will be finalized at some point.

"It is not my goal to have a whole bunch of scalps," he said in response to a question about the pace of the investigation during his administration briefing Wednesday. "We have got to get to the bottom of all of that but we've got to be patient enough to give him (Col. Jack Chambers) his due and time to do that."

Chambers replaced former WVSP Superintendent Jan Cahill who resigned under pressure last month after the allegations surfaced in February through anonymous letters.

Those allegations included a theft by a state trooper at a Charleston casino, a hidden camera several years ago in the State Police Headquarters women's locker room that included a video drive that was eventually destroyed by troopers, a "concerning" death on I-81 with the possible involvement of a trooper, and rape allegations.

Chambers, as well as the state Homeland Security and federal officials are working together on the investigations except the alleged rape or rapes by a trooper, which is being handled by the FBI.

So far, no charges have been brought and no one has been fired. The trooper involved in the theft was allowed to retire.

"I want us to get to the proper justice for those who were involved in wrongdoing," Justice said, adding that he picked the best person (Chambers) for the job.

Whether it was a crime or a cover-up involved, "i expect Jack Chambers to get to the bottom of that," Justice said, adding that he wants the investigation to wrap up as well, but it has to be done right.

Chambers, an experienced law enforcement officer who was a deputy of the Capitol Police, was appointed by Justice to lead the WVSP and head the investigation about three weeks ago.

"Bad actors" will face the right consequences, Justice said, and then the WVSP can get on the "right path of honor."

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

