Justice for victims

Jun. 28—The local district attorney led the charge to implement legislation that will help give victims of crimes justice.

Two pieces of legislation were signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee after District 15 Attorney General Jason Lawson advocated for their passing at multiple levels.

The first piece of legislation will allow judges to have greater ability to order consecutive sentences when multiple crimes are committed against multiple victims. The second piece of legislation increases the punishment for voluntary manslaughter to 8-12 years.

Lawson's previous experience as a deputy district attorney, and as assistant district attorney, helped prepare him to make the case for the legislation before the general assembly.

"At the district attorney's office, we work with the law every single day of our career," Lawson said. "We are really the boots on the ground in the courtroom. We are the ones who see where the law is strong and where the law needs strengthening. Having the the training and the ability to look at cases and to understand how these cases interact with the pieces of legislation and the laws that are already on the books was very valuable. You could put together what the best way is to change the law, the reasons for the change, what makes the most sense, and what the best way to do it is."

Consecutive sentencing and voluntary manslaughter were two areas of the criminal justice system that Lawson saw as needing improvement.

"Voluntary manslaughter is still an intentional or knowing killing of another person," Lawson said. "What makes it volunteer manslaughter is that this occurs in a state of passion when there's been adequate provocation. Before this piece of legislation passed under Tennessee law, the offenses in order where first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, second-degree murder, which carries 15-25 years, and then, voluntary manslaughter, which carries three years to six years. There is such a significant gap between second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Most people would assume that, because it's right behind second-degree murder, it carries a more significant sentence."

When Lawson's office looked at why the punishments were so different, they found that there was no B Felony level for homicide in Tennessee.

"B felonies carry 8-12 years, and voluntary manslaughter was a C level felony," Lawson said. "What we've done is we've raised it from a C felony to a B felony to close the gap and to make the sentence for the crime 8-12 years, which is more in line with the recognition that a person intentionally or knowingly chose to take a human life."

The consecutive sentencing legislation deals with instances where an individual has committed multiple crimes against multiple victims in a single criminal episode.

"We were having to come into court and do mental gymnastics to explain to the judge while under the law those sentences ought to be running consecutively, even though you have a second victim and a second crime and that second victim is also victimized by what has happened to them," Lawson said. "What this piece of legislation does is it says that the judge has the power if there are multiple crimes committed against multiple victims to stack those sentences and give a separate sentence for each crime"

Lawson is always looking for areas to improve state law.

"The steps that I took in this particular case were evaluating the problem and doing the research, looking at the case law that was out there and having discussions with other prosecutors about the best way to fix the problems that we were seeing," Lawson said. "The next thing that I did was sit down at my computer and wrote the piece of legislation that we have in front of us. Then, I carried that piece of legislation to the other elected district attorneys in the state of Tennessee."

Lawson met with the other 31 DAs across the state at their annual meeting, and he presented them with the legislation that needed to be carried to the general assembly. Then, the DAs went as a group to talk with several representatives and senators.

"There were several (representatives and senators) that were willing to to carry this piece of legislation (to the general assembly), to be the sponsor for it and to see that it got through the system," Lawson said. "What they requested of us is that the person who wrote the pieces of legislation would be willing to come to Nashville and to testify when needed to explain to the other members of the General Assembly why this was necessary."

Lawson testified in front of the Tennessee General Assembly during its last legislative session.

"I saw the bills as they went from subcommittee to full committee to the house floor, to the senate floor and then as they were passed and signed by the governor," Lawson said.

Lawson and the other district attornies' efforts have paid off.

"What really feels good is when you are talking with the victim's family, and because of the law that's now been applied in their particular case, you see justice for that victim's family," Lawson said. "Taking the the job from the beginning of an idea to making change to seeing that applied and now having a grateful victim because it has helped them in their case, that's when the true reward comes."