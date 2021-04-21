'Justice won': Detroit leaders, experts hail guilty verdicts for Chauvin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oralandar Brand-Williams, Francis X. Donnelly and Mark Hicks, The Detroit News
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 21—Community leaders in Detroit and elsewhere in Michigan hailed Tuesday's guilty verdicts against a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd but said they didn't lessen the need for police reform.

A jury deliberated less than a day to find Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It followed the playing of a 9-minute video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck last May.

"Justice won," said the Rev. Charles Williams II, president of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network. "But we must ask ourselves the question: How long must we continue to watch these cases of police brutality on our social media feeds?"

The Rev. Horace Sheffield III said it was long overdue to get justice in such a clear-cut case. "Common sense and the eyes told us who did it," said Sheffield, the executive director of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations. "The whole world saw what happened (on the video tape)."

The Rev. W.J. Rideout, who helped spearhead protests in the case of a state trooper convicted in the death of Detroit teen Damon Grimes in 2017, said the verdict was just. "The gavel of justice has sounded and the knee of justice is on (Chauvin's) neck. Where there is racism and discrimination there must be elimination."

Nearly 40 activists gathered outside the Detroit Police Department headquarters on Tuesday in falling snow to celebrate the verdict and remember Floyd. The rally was organized by Detroit Will Breathe, which held demonstrations and marches much of last year to protest Floyd's death.

The Detroit demonstrators held handmade signs referencing Floyd and other African Americans who died in police encounters in recent years. "Cops lie" and "Stop police terror," read two signs. The protesters reflected on the moment as passing motorists honked their horns in support.

"We need to make sure what happened is the rule not the exception," said Tristan Taylor, a co-founder of Detroit Will Breathe.

Taylor said the verdicts were the byproduct of a movement and showed the power of the people as it followed protests across the nation.

"We'll keep mobilizing every time there is a police shooting because we want accountability and justice," he said.

Sammie Lewis, another Detroit Will Breathe organizer, described the verdict as bittersweet.

"I want to see real justice, which only exists in liberation of Black and Brown people, which only exists in destructing the system that keeps killing us over and over and over again," she said.

Kate Stenvig, an organizer with By Any Means Necessary, called the verdict a result of months of protests against inequality.

"This is a victory for the new civil rights movement," Stenvig said.

Detroit's role in protests

Detroit protests against police brutality started on May 29, four days after the death of Floyd. Detroit Will Breathe emerged to help lead the Detroit demonstrations, which included night-long marches throughout the city that remained mostly peaceful.

There were confrontations at times, and rubber bullets were fired and tear gas deployed. Detroit Will Breathe alleged in a federal complaint that Detroit officers used excessive force during an August protest.

But Detroit has avoided the violence and destruction seen in other cities. Residents, activists and city officials suggest a variety of reasons why Detroit avoided chaos, including strong police-community relations.

Demonstrations in Detroit slackened off during the fall but the latest protest occurred Saturday as 200 people gathered in Clark Park on the city's southwest side to demonstrate against the shooting death in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, of 20-year-old African American Daunte Wright by White former police officer Kim Potter.

Potter reportedly mistook her pistol for her Taser and fired a single shot after a body-worn camera showed Wright struggling with the officers who were trying to arrest him. Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Detroit police Chief Craig James Craig said he believed the jury had reached the right verdict against Chauvin.

"The justice system worked," he said. "It was a stain on our profession, and we had to deal with weeks and months of sometimes violent protests."

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, a former Detroit police chief, welcomed the verdicts against Chauvin.

He said that too often and for too long, people of color, especially Black men, have been expected to accept police violence as a way of life.

"This verdict makes clear that police violence is not acceptable. It makes clear that Black lives do matter," Evans said. "Let us build on this moment of justice delivered toward a fairer, more equitable society for all."

Other officials weigh in

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he watched the decision being handed down with staff at City Hall, and everyone in the room teared up.

"The criminal justice system worked today. It doesn't always work, but it worked today, and I do think it's going to make a difference," said Duggan, a former Wayne County prosecutor, on WJR-AM.

Former Detroit U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade agreed the verdicts will have an impact.

"A jury of Derek Chauvin's peers has spoken," said McQuade, who is a University of Michigan law professor. "His conduct caused the death of George Floyd and it was murder, deserving of society's moral condemnation. The swiftness of the verdict puts an exclamation point on the jury's finding of guilt. "

This is an interesting and important verdict for a variety of reasons, said University of Michigan political science professor Christian Davenport.

"This does send an important signal to people that police violence is not going to be accepted," Davenport said.

But Sheffield said he doesn't think the Chauvin verdicts will do "that much" for race relations in America. The president of the Michigan chapter of the National Action Network said too many White residents have supported White police officers who have beaten and killed unarmed African Americans.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remembered Floyd's family while saying in a Facebook message that his "legacy will live on."

"Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter," Whitmer said. "Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day."

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Michigan's only African American member of Congress, said the verdict was a relief, "one small step toward accountability" and should renew a "call to action."

Among those actions, Sheffield said, should be reforms that eliminate military-type tactics from policing. "Police departments need to really step up and figure out what they need to do things differently," he said.

Davenport agreed numerous issues remain to be addressed, including what police discretionary power is going to be allowed and what role the courts are going to play in establishing parameters of acceptable behavior.

"This is part of much larger problem, we have so many officers, so many departments that need to be evaluated," Davenport said. "This case had so much visibility that it was important in many respects to send a signal that we are not to tolerate state violence in this manner and individuals will be convicted."

A police officer was held accountable for his actions, but it didn't necessarily result in justice, said Jennifer Cobbina, an associate professor of criminology at Michigan State University.

"Justice would have been George Floyd not being murdered," Cobbina said. "Every day that Black people worry whether they will be the next George Floyd is another day without justice."

Tuesday's verdict also was a moment of reflection for Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper, who said in a statement that everyone in law enforcement needs to "take a hard look in the mirror.

"The police are the people, and the people are the police," he said. "We must come together to find ways to bridge the divide. We need each other; there is no other way. This verdict is the beginning; the hard work of reform starts now."

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

Staff Writers Kim Kozlowski, George Hunter and Christine Ferretti contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • SC hate crimes bill advances as religious leaders call to remove LGBTQ protections

    Religious leaders have successfully gotten several provisions removed from the original version of the bill.

  • Police officer gets fired after giving $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse defence fund

    Data breach revealed email addresses of supposedly anonymous donors

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • AG Bill Barr reportedly told a US attorney 'I am going to f---ing fire your a--' if he talked to Matt Gaetz about DOJ business

    "If I ever hear of you talking to Gaetz...I am going to f---ing fire your ass," Barr told the US attorney last year, while the DOJ was probing Gaetz.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.

  • Oxygen looted in India as supplies run low

    As India fights a brutal second wave of COVID-19, the fight for oxygen is turning nasty. Desperate relatives stole oxygen cylinders from a hospital storeroom to keep by their family’s bedside. The staff at a hospital in central Madhya Pradesh said they’d stop working if security wasn’t amped up. A surgeon said some of the relatives attacked staff, and when the staff tried to reason with them they were threatened. At this hospital they say there’s no shortage of oxygen, but people are anxious as it’s a different picture elsewhere.Battling breathlessness, bureaucracy, and a lack of beds; patients are being turned away by hospitals and it's costing lives.At least 22 patients died at a public hospital in India's western Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out.Police officials say it was after a leak in the tank.India is now the epicenter of this global crisis, recording more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the last seven days. That’s the world's steepest rise this month, and there’s no sign yet that the second wave of infections is going to peak soon, with many major cities going into lockdown. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to only use lockdowns as the last resort, promising he is taking rapid action to increase oxygen supplies. Modi faces criticism that his administration lowered its guard when coronavirus infections fell, allowing religious festivals and political rallies that he himself addressed to go ahead. In the capital, authorities say Delhi hospitals would start running out of medical oxygen by Wednesday. Major government hospitals in the city of 20 million people had between eight and 24 hours worth of oxygen, while some private ones had enough for just four to five hours, according to Delhi's deputy chief minister.Over the last 24 hours India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, as crematoriums tried to keep up.

  • Prince Harry Flies Home, Skipping Queen’s Birthday, as Hopes Fade for Reconciliation

    VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has flown home to California—missing the queen’s first birthday as a widow—amid growing evidence that his visit to the U.K. did not significantly improve “strained” relations with his father and brother despite some positive signs.Harry arrived at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon, getting back to his home in Montecito by 4 p.m. local time, dailymail.com reports.He is understood to have flown into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight from London Heathrow. A chauffeur-driven MPV was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX and arriving at their Montecito mansion.However hopes were fading Wednesday that a brief carefully choreographed chat between Harry and William as they walked out of their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday would herald a new era of royal relations.The Times reported that Harry’s relationship with his father and brother continues to be “strained” and said any exchanges between them at the funeral will have done little to improve matters.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Sources told The Times it was “unthinkable” there would have been serious discussions after the funeral on the grave matters raised by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry told Oprah his brother and father were “trapped” in the monarchy and angrily criticized his father’s lack of understanding for his and Meghan’s unhappiness. The couple also accused an unnamed family member of making racist inquiries about the likely color of the skin of any children Meghan and Harry might have.Harry returned home before his grandmother turned 95 on Wednesday, just days after the funeral of her husband of 77 years.Having been obliged to sit alone at the funeral due to strict British coronavirus regulations, the queen is also thought unlikely to see her family on her birthday. She is likely to spend the day at Windsor Castle with only a small bubble of staff. Current English coronavirus rules forbid families from gathering inside, however gatherings outside or in gardens are permitted.Harry’s speedy return to the U.S. comes after several days of mixed reports on the progress of reconciliation attempts with his father and brother. Much seems unresolved, despite reports that Harry, William, and Charles spent several hours locked in conversation after the funeral.Conflicting reports have emerged about this alleged conversation.The Mail claimed that Charles and William insisted on meeting with Harry together so that nobody’s words could be misconstrued afterward, and that the meeting happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Sun said the meeting happened at Harry’s home, Frogmore Cottage, and that Kate was present. The palace has refused to comment for fear of inflaming the delicate situation.What is not in doubt is that after Saturday’s funeral, William and Harry walked back to Windsor Castle from St. George’s Chapel together. Harry’s brief visit to the U.K. for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh was his first trip back to Britain in a year. The brothers had not seen each other in person since a frosty encounter at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.Upon leaving the funeral, Harry first spoke to Kate Middleton, who diplomatically appeared to engineer the situation so that the brothers walked together. Just weeks previously, Harry’s wife had accused Kate of allowing the uncorrected circulation of lies about who made who cry in the run-up to Meghan’s wedding. Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl in the summer, did not travel on doctor’s orders but did send a handwritten note and a wreath.The trip marked the first time Harry has seen his family since making explosive allegations about royal racism during an interview with Oprah last month and claiming his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”William is known to have been deeply hurt by what Harry said, and Charles was upset by Harry saying he felt let down by his father and Harry’s accusation that he cut him off financially, and refused to take his phone calls.Harry will now begin another 10-day quarantine as recommended for travelers to the U.S. by the CDC.The queen Wednesday issued a statement saying: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison in the death of George Floyd.

  • China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says

    "They have just expanded that by adding a significant pier that can even support their aircraft carriers," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.

  • Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali, he said.

  • Putin warns that anyone who threatens Russia's security will 'regret' it as he amasses 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders

    Anyone who threatens Russian security "will regret their deeds more than they have regretted anything in a long time," Putin said.

  • Top nuclear commander says he will push to put bombers back on alert if US gets rid of its ICBMs

    The STRATCOM commander says he needs a modern nuclear force because he cannot deter "leftovers of the Cold War" forever.

  • Sturgeon attacks Scottish Labour leader for 'sitting on the fence' over independence

    Nicola Sturgeon has attacked Scottish Labour’s leader for “sitting on the fence” over independence after an election hustings for young people descended into an angry row about the constitution. The First Minister appeared to lose her temper with Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, after he told viewers at the National Union of Students online event that Ms Sturgeon had been shaking her head and mouthing “rubbish” while a LibDem spokeswoman spoke about the benefits of the union. The SNP and Tory leaders then had a furious argument in which the First Minister accused Mr Ross of spreading “fake news” about the success of the UK’s vaccination procurement and of “talking down” the Scottish rollout. She also claimed that it had been incorrect of Mr Ross to claim Scotland’s vaccine programme had been “lagging behind” the UK’s in the early stages of the rollout, even though official figures clearly showed this was the case. After the young debate host stepped in to cut off the heated row between the Tory and SNP leaders, Anas Sarwar said, sarcastically: “What a great example to children and young people this is, fantastic”. An apparently irate Ms Sturgeon snapped back: “All this sitting on the fence on everything might be good for a while, but sooner or later in politics, you have to decide which side you’re on.” Mr Sarwar had previously spoken about his opposition to independence or a new referendum but added that he wanted to unite the country and move past the issue. He said that his position was clear but added “I just like to not forget about the half of the country that doesn’t agree with me on the constitution.” Ms Sturgeon said there was “nothing more divisive than telling half the population your views don’t matter” or that “they shouldn’t get the right to choose” over independence. Following the exchanges, Carole Ford, a LibDem candidate, said it was “disappointing” that the tone of the event, which had previously been good-natured, had changed so dramatically at the mention of independence. She added: “I think for many people that's one of the reasons that they really dislike the whole notion of independence, because it has split this country right in the middle, and it is a much less pleasant place to be now. “I certainly regret very much the impact that even the discussion of independence has had on Scotland. “There's absolutely no logic whatsoever to the idea that Scotland will be a more prosperous nation when it's cut off and isolated at the top end of the United Kingdom. It simply makes no sense to me at all."

  • What's on TV Wednesday: 'SEAL Team' on CBS

    What's on TV tonight, Wednesday, April 21: "Seal Team" on CBS; "Critical Care: America vs. the World" on PBS and more

  • Missouri state Rep. Rick Roeber, accused of child abuse, expelled from Missouri House

    “We are going to police ourselves,” House Speaker Rob Vescovo said in an emotional speech.

  • Democrats pick another Broward senator to replace Thurston in leadership position

    With Sen. Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale planning to run in a special election for Congress, Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation, was chosen Wednesday to serve as the next leader of Florida Senate Democrats. Book will formally take over as Democratic leader after the November 2022 elections and serve two years in the post. Thurston had been scheduled to become Democratic leader but announced Monday he will run in a special election to try to succeed Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died this month after a battle with cancer.

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

    A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday, next to her sleeping child, inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.