Justices say accident victims can sue Ford in state courts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Ford Motor Co. can be sued in the state courts of people who were killed or seriously injured in accidents involving Ford vehicles.

The justices unanimously rejected the Michigan-based company's argument that its ties to Minnesota and Montana were too tenuous to allow it to be sued in those states by accident victims.

The ruling could make it easier to bring state court lawsuits against other car makers and companies that do business nationwide.

Ford argued that because the cars were originally sold elsewhere and were resold as used cars to people in Minnesota and Montana, the company shouldn’t have to face civil lawsuits in either state.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote the court's majority opinion holding that “the connection between the plaintiffs’ claims and Ford’s activities in those States ... is close enough” to allow the lawsuits to proceed.

“By every means imaginable — among them, billboards, TV and radio spots, print ads, and direct mail — Ford urges Montanans and Minnesotans to buy its vehicles," Kagan wrote. “Ford cars ... are available for sale, whether new or used, throughout the States, at 36 dealerships in Montana and 84 in Minnesota. And apart from sales, Ford works hard to foster ongoing connections to its cars’ owners.”

In one accident, Markkaya Gullett was killed when the tread separated from a rear tire on the 1996 Ford Explorer she was driving in Montana. “The vehicle spun out, rolled into a ditch, and came to rest upside down. Gullett died at the scene of the crash,” Kagan wrote.

The other accident, in Minnesota, resulted in serious brain injuries to Adam Bandemer, who was a passenger in his friend's 1994 Crown Victoria when it rear-ended a snow plow on the way to an ice-fishing spot. Bandemer's airbag failed to deploy, Kagan wrote.

Ford, which is based in Dearborn, Michigan, tried to dismiss the lawsuits, and when the Montana and Minnesota high courts ruled against it, the company appealed to the Supreme Court.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the case because it was argued in early October, before she joined the court.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans struggle to save in Pandemic Year 2 — and millions live paycheck to paycheck

    Direct payments from the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan started rolling out this month, with more to come this week. The U.S. economy contracted in February for the first time since the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic last April, according to the Chicago Fed’s national activity index released this week. Half of Americans (49%) say they have saved less than $500 in the past 3 months, and 40% of those who saved less than $500 were hit by job loss or a fall in income, according to the MassMutual Consumer Spending & Saving Index, released Thursday.

  • Elon Musk, Praising China's Climate Efforts, Says Country Will Be Tesla's Biggest Market In Long Run

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has praised China’s efforts to fight climate change and predicted that the Asian country will be the electric car maker’s largest market in the long term. What Happened: In an interview with Chinese state-run broadcaster China Central Television, Musk said he was impressed with China’s huge commitment to a low-carbon economy as set in its latest five-year plan. He termed China’s commitment to achieving a carbon peak by 2030 and a sustainable energy economy by 2060 as a “very aggressive” and a “great” goal. Musk also predicted that in the long term, China will become Tesla’s largest market and the place “where we produce the most vehicles and have the most customers.” The U.S. remains Tesla’s largest market and accounted for 48.2% of the company’s revenues last year. China made up for 21.1% of the automaker’s total sales and is the company’s second-largest market. See Also: Elon Musk Says The New Tesla S Plaid Is EV Maker's 'Best Car Ever' Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come as Tesla faces intense scrutiny in China. It was reported last week that the Chinese government has restricted Tesla vehicle access to military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries, and critical agencies over national security concerns. Suspicions were raised over the car sensors’ ability to record visual images of surrounding locations and Tesla’s indiscriminate data collection over car usage, including drivers’ personal information and mobile phones’ contact list synced to the cars. Nevertheless, Tesla is preparing to expand its Gigafactory in China. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in January, Tesla said that the Shanghai factory can sustain Model 3 sedan production at or above a run rate of 250,000 per year. Model Y production at the factory started in late 2020 and is in the process of ramping to full capacity. Price Action: Tesla shares closed about 1.2% lower on Tuesday at $662.16, but rose 0.3% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Here's How Tesla Could Go About Making Its ,000 EV A Reality Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Hikes Model Y Prices In ChinaLucid Says The High-End Version Of Its Air Sedan Is Already Sold Out© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump

    John Bazemore/APLocal prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are actively researching whether they can apply “false statement” charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s team for their mendacity-packed attempts to meddle with the state’s 2020 election results, according to a person familiar with the matter.Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, twice presented Georgia state legislators withfake evidence and wild allegations of a conspiracy theory to commit widespread election fraud. Separately, on two recorded phone calls to state election officials, then-President Trump made specific false claims that votes for him were discarded and suitcases full of votes for Joe Biden were trucked in.In a Feb. 10 letter to state officials that was first made public by The New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did note that her investigation includes—among other crimes—potential violations of Georgia laws prohibiting “the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies.”But, until now, there has been no focus on the legal team’s efforts to explore that specific criminal charge. Instead, news stories have touched on the district attorney’s potential use of election fraud or racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. The latter would require that prosecutors prove a pattern of corruption—similar to the way law enforcement finds that mafia bosses direct underlings. The idea here would be to prove that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Several former Georgia district attorneys told The Daily Beast that investigators are likely relying on a state law that makes it a felony to “knowingly and willfully” make a false statement on “any matter within the jurisdiction” of the state government. The criminal charge carries a punishment of one to five years in prison.Applying this state law to the former president's attorney would be a beyond-rare strategy, former prosecutors say. But then again, so was Team Trump’s conduct after the election.The Fulton DA’s public integrity team is said to be zeroing in on the wild claims Giuliani made to Georgia’s state legislators—an integral part of Trump’s multi-faceted attempt to overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring lawmakers and making court challenges. Also under review: Trump’s numerous erroneous assertions in his direct phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (first reported by The Washington Post) and his six-minute phone chat with an elections investigator (whose audio was made public by The Wall Street Journal).On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reached attorney Cleta Mitchell, a member of Trump’s legal team who played a key role on the phone call with Raffensperger.“I have nothing to say about it. I’ll deal with it at the appropriate time,” Mitchell said. She and all others on that call are expected to be approached by Georgia investigators.Trump advisers did not provide comment on this story, and neither did Giuliani; the former New York City mayor’s attorney Joseph Sibley declined to comment on Tuesday evening. However, a person familiar with the matter said that the former president’s legal strategy to counter any false statement charges would likely involve a free-speech defense, though such discussions are preliminary at the moment.This effort by a Georgia prosecutor is one of several government cases that Trump is now facing. New York state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are both investigating the Trump Organization over potential insurance and bank fraud involving lucrative real estate properties all over the country. Trump is also up against several individual lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.In recent weeks, Trump has remained, for the most part, publicly mum about this criminal probe. Shortly after the investigation launched, his senior adviser Jason Miller alleged that “this is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it.”Giuliani, acting on Trump’s behalf, went before the Georgia state Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Dec. 3, 2020 and laid out the bogus details of his election conspiracy claim.Among his worst blatant lies: that the state counted 96,600 “phantom votes.” That’s the same bonkers claim that fueled Sidney Powell’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results with her so-called “Kraken” lawsuit—one that was promptly tossed out by a federal judge.Giuliani also paraded several widely discredited witnesses, including a little-known cybersecurity consultant (and Republican congressional candidate) who wrongly asserted that voting machines across the country in 2020 were technologically flawed. Russ Ramsland’s claims were debunked by top election security experts who made clear that his Texas firm, Allied Security Operations Group, completely misunderstood the technology inside voting machines.In addition, Giuliani played an edited clip of surveillance video from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which he claimed proved ballot-counting irregularities. That video was later analyzed by state election officials, who went frame-by-frame with journalists to prove that there were no “mystery ballot boxes.”Giuliani repeated the effort one week later on Dec. 10, when he presented his case before the state’s House Governmental Affairs Committee.Former Georgia prosecutors told The Daily Beast that any use of false statement charges would be a novel—and difficult—undertaking.“I think it's clearly going to be an uphill climb,” said Kenneth W. Mauldin, who retired last year after 20 years as the district attorney in the area covering the city of Athens.If Fulton prosecutors pursue false statement charges, Mauldin said, they will have to contend with jurors who mistakenly believe these election conspiracies—and wouldn’t think such statements are actually false. He said defense attorneys could also attempt to bring in conservative Georgia legislators who don’t believe they were lied to.Charging someone with false statements for lying to legislators would also be unheard of, said Alan Cook, a former district attorney who served as the director of the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program for almost two decades.“It would be highly unusual to use the false statement statutes in a circumstance like this,” he said. “In 13 years as a prosecutor, I probably only used the statute a half dozen times. It's typically used when state or local investigators are investigating a crime and they interview a witness who willfully and knowingly gives false information that misleads the investigators.”As in: pointing cops in the wrong direction when they’re looking for a fugitive.However, Titus T. Nichols, a former violent crimes prosecutor in Augusta, said that hitting Trump’s conspiracy theory-spewing team in Georgia with false statements charges is right in line with the spirit of the law.“This is precisely to stop people from doing this stupid thing—it wastes the government's time,” said Nichols, who now teaches as an adjunct law professor at the University of Georgia. “When you start going deep into ridiculous theories, you cross that line from ‘I'm giving my opinion,’ to ‘I'm purposely giving false information.’”Giuliani’s decision to present an edited video as fake evidence of a fake crime crosses that threshold, Nichols explained.“He knows that he's lying when he says that. There are no secret ballots. That's him presenting false information. And with him being an attorney, it's even more clear that he's lying. As a lawyer, you can't just make up ridiculous theories,” he said.Nichols said Giuliani will be held to a higher standard because he’s a lawyer—albeit one whose professional status is under threat, given that New York is now considering disbarring the man who was once Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney.As difficult as it might be to make false statement charges stick in Georgia, that approach has proved to be a reliable tool against Trump’s allies at the federal level. Ex-campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference. London lawyer Alex Van der Zwaan paid the price for lying to federal agents about communicating with Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates. And one-time Trump confidant Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federally insured bank.There’s no indication that Giuliani committed what would be an entirely different crime: perjury. Prosecutors could go after someone who lies while testifying under oath, as witnesses are forced to do in state court. But that’s not the case here. In Georgia, people who testify before state Senate and House committees are not placed under oath, staff in both chambers told The Daily Beast.Former prosecutors said it would be much harder for investigators to slap false statement charges against Trump, because his long ramblings were not formally presented before a governmental body and mostly made up of misplaced opinions that he, in fact, won the election.“It’s almost like when someone is selling you a car. They're gonna say it's a great car,” Cook said.Instead, in her letters to officials, the Fulton County district attorney has indicated that Trump and his team could be facing even more serious charges: solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy, and racketeering. As part of that effort, Willis has even hired the attorney who literally wrote the book on state RICO charges, John E. Floyd.And at the core of that inquiry is Trump’s appeal to the state’s top elections official on his Jan. 2 call.“So look,” Trump told Raffensperger. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”Biden beat Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes. The ex-president’s comment could be plainly understood to mean that he asked a Georgia state official to change the results of an election—which is specifically listed as a first-degree crime. The very last elections-related offense listed in the Georgia state code makes it illegal to solicit someone to engage in fraud. The punishment is up to three years in prison.Then again, that kind of behavior also breaks federal law—as former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder quickly pointed out when that call went public. That one’s five years.As you listen to the tape consider this federal criminal statute. pic.twitter.com/eqoP1cVob5— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 4, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Senate Democrats move forward with voting rights bill despite Republican opposition

    Senate Democrats Wednesday began their march forward on a sweeping voting rights bill, convening a hearing on their "top priority" legislation despite Republican efforts to cast the bill as a Democratic power grab. The For the People Act aims to make major election reforms that lower barriers to voting, including automatic voter registration, requiring voter registration on the day of an election and reforms to gerrymandering and campaign finance laws. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already committed to bringing the bill, a version of which passed the House along partisan lines earlier this year, to a vote on the Senate floor and made a rare committee appearance Wednesday urging the Senate to act swiftly.

  • 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE Road Test Review | It’s the ‘sporty’ one

    The 2021 Toyota Sienna isn’t what you’d think of as fun or sporty. Sure, hybrid isn’t as correlated with slow as it used to be, but Toyota plus hybrid together conjures images of Priuses driving several miles per hour below the speed limit. The XSE sits in the middle of the Sienna trim lineup, with a starting price of $43,175, including $1,175 in destination charges.

  • Column: National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They're doing him a big favor

    The GOP investment plays into Democratic efforts to cast the recall as a partisan power grab.

  • Trudeau’s Carbon Tax Upheld by Top Court, Cementing Green Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s efforts to combat climate change scored a major victory after the country’s top court ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national carbon tax is constitutional.“Parliament has jurisdiction to enact this law as a matter of national concern,” the Supreme Court of Canada said in its ruling Thursday, which was supported by six of nine judges. “This matter is critical to our response to an existential threat to human life in Canada and around the world.”The decision means the country’s most ambitious environmental policy to date, which would see the baseline price on carbon rise to C$170 ($135) per metric ton by 2030, will stand.The ruling is key to Canada’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s also a victory for Trudeau, who came to power in 2015 pledging to tackle climate change, but has faced strong opposition from the fossil-fuel sector and oil-rich western provinces like Alberta.“There should be no question as to whether climate change is real, or whether climate action is the right thing to do for the planet, for jobs and as human beings,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in an emailed statement. “The question is whether this decision will put an end to the efforts of Conservative politicians fighting climate action in court, and whether they will join Canadians in fighting climate change.”While a blow for the country’s oil sector, the decision removes uncertainty on Canada’s emissions policy.“Markets like certainty, and Canadian equities would benefit from clarity around domestic carbon policy,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analysts led by Shaz Merwat said in a report to investors ahead of the decision. Upholding the tax could help investors adjust to the economic transition, they said. “This would be a significant step in attracting and directing capital towards this challenge.”Biden FactorCanada produces more greenhouse gas per capita than almost all the world’s top emitters. Geography works against it: distances are vast, temperatures extreme and the population relatively small. Although it’s helped by an abundance of clean hydroelectric power, it’s hurt by an historic dependence on extractive natural resources. Factor in emissions generated outside Canada when the fuel exported from its oil sands is actually burned, and its carbon footprint gets larger still.Until recently, provincial resistance to the carbon tax was, to some extent, bolstered by climate-backtracking in the U.S. under former President Donald Trump, which in turn fed fears energy investment would flow south. The election of President Joe Biden has shifted that dynamic.“We now have a president who is much more aligned with not only my own values as prime minister but also the values of Canadians,” Trudeau said at a Jan. 22 news conference after Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. Since then, the two leaders have begun working to deepen cooperation around climate.In 2016, Trudeau announced Canada’s plan to slash emissions would be centered on a national, but flexible, price for carbon. Provinces would be allowed to choose whether to adopt cap-and-trade systems, carbon taxation, or a mix of both. By the summer of 2018, though, some provinces were pushing back. In October of that year, Trudeau said he would impose a carbon tax on four provinces that had balked at implementing their own: Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, leading to provincial appeals and ultimately to this week’s Supreme Court ruling.The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is composed of two parts: a surcharge on various types of fuel and combustible waste and a carbon pricing system for industrial emitters. The latter is based on targets set relative to the sector’s current average: companies that produce more than the target either pay a tax or can buy credits from those who do better. A key selling point of the act was that much of the revenue would flow to individual Canadians in the form of a rebate, more than compensating them for the higher-cost of fuel.The initial C$20 per metric tonne charge was equivalent to 4.42 cents per liter of gasoline, with the aim of boosting that to C$50 by 2022. In December 2020, a month after the U.S. election, Trudeau said Canada would more than triple that target price by 2030, bringing the government more in line with the incoming administration. Both Biden and Trudeau have pledged to get their countries to net-zero emissions by 2050.“Global climate change is real, and it is clear that human activities are the primary cause,” the court said in its ruling. “The effects of climate change have been and will be particularly severe and devastating in Canada.”(Updates with environment minister comment in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks Whose Payouts Could Double

    Of course, it's more helpful to think in terms of dividend yields, which compare a company's payout to its recent share price. A $50 stock paying an annual dividend of $2 (typically in quarterly installments of $0.50) has a dividend yield of 4% -- $2 divided by $50 is 0.04, or 4%. Many investors these days are excited about the prospects of "fintech" -- companies specializing in innovative financial technology.

  • Man seen driving through crowd at "Stop Asian Hate" rally in L.A.

    The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

  • Former NYPD Officer Who Played Tambourine Inside Capitol Has Been Arrested and Charged

    A retired NYPD officer who was captured on video playing a tambourine inside the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 riot has been arrested and charged.

  • This 2013 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Is More Like A Supercar Than A Pony Car

    Chevrolet put a lot of work into the 5th-generation Camaro with multiple concept cars and a long list of special editions but in 2012 it took the pony car to a whole new level with the ZL1.

  • Finally a breakthrough: Senate actually talking immigration

    Senators from both parties acknowledge that a path forward on a comprehensive bill is unlikely, particularly with a surge of migrants at the border.

  • Police investigating audio confession in Kendrick Johnson case

    New information has been released in regards to the tragic death of Kendrick Johnson. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk recently announced the case would be reopened after reviewing previously sealed evidence. “They had a recording that they actually purchased from someone who said that it would be valuable as far as saying who possibly had committed the crime and change their situation,” said Paulk.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Before the Boulder massacre, multiple mass shootings in Colorado have led to only modest changes in its gun laws

    After the Boulder grocery store shooting this week, lawmakers say they are again looking at incremental changes.

  • Biden’s first press conference: Four burning questions the president must address

    Biden has answered dozens of questions from media over first 64 days of presidency, but Thursday will be his first dedicated press conference

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002