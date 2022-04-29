Justices revoke Ex-State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister’s law license

The state Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the law license of a former North Florida state attorney who pleaded guilty in February to federal charges involving bribery, extortion and wire fraud.

A two-page order said the revocation is “tantamount to disbarment” for Jeffrey Siegmeister, a former state attorney in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

RELATED: Former state attorney pleads guilty to unlawful activity, faces up to 48 years in prison

Siegmeister was state attorney from 2013 to 2019, when he stepped down. He pleaded guilty in February to four felonies, including soliciting bribes from a defense lawyer for giving favorable treatment to clients of the lawyer, according to a Feb. 23 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville.

The Supreme Court decision Thursday came after Siegmeister in March submitted what is known as a petition for “disciplinary revocation,” which involved agreeing to surrender his license rather than contesting the disciplinary charges, according to information on The Florida Bar website.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.