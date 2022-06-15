Justices rule for American woman in custody dispute

The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for an American woman who is involved in an international custody dispute with her Italian husband over their young son. The high court determined that the boy would be at risk because of the father’s abuse of the mother.

