Justices rule for American woman in custody dispute

Reuters Videos

STORY: Thirty-one members of a white nationalist group have been released from an Idaho jail on bond. A court official on Monday said the men will make their initial court appearances in the coming weeks. Members of the Patriot Front group were arrested over the weekend after someone spotted them in a U-Haul rental truck and called 911. Police stopped their truck near an LGBTQ pride event in the city of Coeur d'Alene. Police Chief Lee White said they looked like a “little army.” "The information that we had will lead any reasonable officer to assume that there might be criminal activity foot based not only on the 911 call, but the information contained within the call about the weapons that they were loading, the riot gear and things of that nature.” White said citizens have been calling into the police department, many of them showing support. But not all. “The other 50%, who are completely anonymous and want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some very choice words, offered death threats against myself and other members of the police department merely for doing our jobs.” The suspects face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center - which tracks hate groups - Patriot Front formed in the aftermath of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.