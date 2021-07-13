Justices weigh case on health, safety of NM inmates

Dan McKay, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 12—SANTA FE — Arguing before the state Supreme Court, attorneys clashed Monday over whether New Mexico's prison system offers a meaningful appeals process for inmates who allege the state isn't protecting them from COVID-19.

A lawsuit filed by inmates, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and the state Criminal Defense Lawyers Association alleges the state failed to take adequate steps to limit infections in prison, triggering a "public health catastrophe" and violation of prisoners' right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

They are seeking a reduction in the prison population and appointment of a special master to oversee which inmates can be released.

But much of the hearing focused on whether the inmates must first exhaust their options in the prison system's administrative hearing process before asking the court for help.

Christopher Casolaro, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told the justices that New Mexico offers a "futile" grievance process for inmates — inadequate to protect their rights — and that court intervention is appropriate.

"It was impossible," he said, "for the named plaintiffs to get the relief they sought through the grievance process."

Casolaro and other attorneys for the inmates say the state hasn't enforced mandates for social distancing and mask-wearing in prison.

But attorneys for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state Corrections Department disputed the claims. They said the state is offering vaccines to inmates and guards, among other steps to limit infections.

The corrections system, state attorneys said, also offers an emergency administrative process that provides for quick decisions on conditions in prison — the proper venue for inmates concerned about health procedures.

"In order for inmates to challenge the adequacy of an emergency grievance procedure, they need to at least attempt to invoke that process," Assistant Attorney General Neil Bell said.

The justices skeptically questioned attorneys on both sides during the hourlong hearing before taking the case under advisement, rather than issuing an immediate ruling.

The issue is before the Supreme Court after the plaintiffs appealed a lower-court decision. In October, District Judge Matthew Wilson dismissed the case, contending the inmates hadn't exhausted their administrative remedies before heading to court.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit last year that sought the release of some inmates as part of strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. The justices ruled in May 2020 that the state hadn't been "deliberately indifferent" to the health and safety of inmates.

Altogether, the state has reported 2,992 coronavirus cases during the pandemic among inmates held by the Corrections Department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virus Curbs Across Asia Threaten Recovery in Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The fast-spreading delta virus variant is on the march through a largely unvaccinated Southeast Asia, forcing restrictions on work and mobility that are taking the shine off the wider region’s recovery in energy demand.Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, is being wracked by a particularly brutal wave of Covid-19, with movement curbed in the industrial heartland of Java and the tourist enclave of Bali. Malaysia is still in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, while Thailand

  • Brookfield Faces New Hurdle to Hostile Inter Pipeline Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian regulators imposed tougher conditions on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd., making it harder for the Toronto-based company to derail a rival deal.Brookfield must get investors to tender at least 55% of Inter Pipeline’s shares for its bid to succeed, the Alberta Securities Commission ruled on Monday. That’s higher than the previous hurdle of 50% plus one. Shares that Brookfield already owns can’t be counted in the number.B

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • New January 6 bodycam videos show police trying to help a trampled Trump supporter being brutally beaten with flagpoles and batons by mob

    New video footage from police bodycams released Friday of the January 6 Washington riot shows officers dragged into a mob and beaten.

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Seattle woman says flight attendant 'humiliated' her over dirty diaper, said she was on no-fly list

    The flight attendant called Farah Naz Khan hours after the flight landed Friday, she said. "I'm legitimately worried about this person," Khan said.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]