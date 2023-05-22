Justified: Fire In The Hole

After some bad publicity involving a shooting, Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' (Timothy Olyphant) boss transfers Raylan from Miami to Lexington, Kentucky. Under Chief Deputy Art Mullen (Nick Searcy), an old friend from the academy, Raylan takes on the case of the murder of a young white supremacist who is linked to a church bombing. The chief suspect is Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), a childhood friend of Raylan's. In order to catch him, Raylan returns to his hometown of Harlan. Boyd gives Ra