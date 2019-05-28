Justin Amash: Barr promoted Trump's 'false narrative' about Mueller probe

Rep. Justin Amash, the lone Republican calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment, now also says Attorney General William Barr has succesfully used his position to promote a "false narrative" about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"Barr has so far successfully used his position to sell the president’s false narrative to the American people," Amash wrote in a series of tweets posted Tuesday. "This will continue if those who have read the report do not start pushing back on his misrepresentations and share the truth."

The tweets come the same day Amash is holding a town hall at Grand Rapids Christian High School. It is the first time he is facing constituents since he recently came out in favor of impeaching Trump.

Amash, R-Michigan, in his Tuesday tweetstorm laid out how Barr "deliberately misrepresented key aspects of Mueller’s report and decisions in the investigation," pointing to Barr's four-page summary of Mueller's 448-page report on his nearly 2-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He tweeted that Barr's "letter selectively quotes and summarizes points in Mueller’s report in misleading ways."

The Department of Justice did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The Michigan Republican has repeatedly called Trump's actions detailed in Mueller's report "impeachable." Amash has also tweeted out instances in the special counsel's probe where he believes Trump obstructed and impeded the investigation.

Amash's comments on Tuesday mirror many of the same concerns Democrats have expressed about Barr's March 24 letter, which came two days after Mueller submitted his report to the attorney general. Mueller wrote in a letter to the Justice Department on March 27 that Barr “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his investigation.

During a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 1, Barr stood by his characterization of the Mueller's report.

Since he began bucking the GOP stance on impeachment, Amash has gotten a new primary challenger for next year's election, lost major donors and has had top Republicans publicly denounce his comments.

Michigan state representative Jim Lowe announced he is running to unseat Amash next year, accusing the Michigan Republican of being "out of touch" with the "people he represents."

The DeVos family, influential GOP megadonors, have also announced that they have not made any political contributions to Amash this cycle, and “they have no plans to do so,” family spokesman Nick Wasmiller told the Detroit News. Wasmiller does not represent Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who vowed to end political contributions when she joined the Trump administration.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, has said Amash was looking for attention with his recent calls for the president to be impeached and has questioned "whether he’s even in our Republican conference as a whole."

"What he wants is attention in this process. He’s not a criminal attorney. He’s never met Mueller. He’s never met Barr. Now he’s coming forward with this because this is what he wants," McCarthy said during an interview on Fox News.

The president has also pushed back against Amash's comments, saying he was "never a fan" of the congressman and that he is "a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy."

