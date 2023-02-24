Justin Bieber Was Dragged For Saying "Not Right Now" To A "Fan" Seemingly Proposing To Hailey Bieber, But It's Not Exactly What It Seems
"Not right now."
"Not right now."
Hailey Bieber wore a one-shoulder latex black mini dress for a night out at the British city's hotspot Chiltern Firehouse. She accessorized with black sheer tights, heels, and big round gold stud earrings.
Hailey Bieber wore a one-shoulder latex black mini dress for a night out at the British city's hotspot Chiltern Firehouse. She accessorized with black sheer tights, heels, and big round gold stud earrings.
*Adds all 27 items to cart.*
Ukrainian photographer Marta Syrko documented soldiers with life-changing war injuries, showing the price they are paying to defend their country.
The 55-year-old rapper said he was left thrashing around alone in the water like it was a "real" shark attack.
Parents who let their children watch Hollywood blockbusters will be sent to prison camps, North Korea has announced.
Iggy Azalea has commented on Britney Spears' conservatorship, saying she was "limited" when they worked together on the 2015 song "Pretty Girls."
Jon Jones says Francis Ngannou is to blame for their fight not materializing in the UFC before Ngannou left as a free agent.
In response to one video that called out the "disgusting, despicable behavior from the nepo babies," Selena wrote, "I love you."
Selena Gomez announced a break from social media and quit TikTok amid drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, saying she's "too told for this."
"Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one," he shared.
Data showing inflation rising in the United States last month sent shares tumbling on Friday as investors worried that would push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more aggressively.The outlook for global interest rates continues to dominate market direction, with investors looking to see by how much the Federal Reserve and other central banks will keep raising borrowing costs to temper inflation.
Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer who took the stand for killing his wife and son in June 2021, repeatedly called his deceased son Paul by the name "Pawpaw," sparking online interest.
China appears to have a change of heart about AI, now that its local tech companies are joining the tech race.
Younger people need to pay more attention to their heart health, says cardiologist Jim Liu. Lifestyle factors like vaping, sitting too much may increase risk.
Barinholtz spoke out in an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The Federal Reserve can't beat back inflation without causing the economy to shrink and unemployment to spike, the Rosenberg Research chief said.
The 33-year-old actress said she was "never in denial" about her issues, although she kept them to herself.
Jake Sullivan described an unlikely source of inspiration for helping the US communicate Russia's plans to invade Ukraine to the rest of the world.
A Google spokesperson said the company was combining in-person and remote work but needed to "use our spaces more efficiently."