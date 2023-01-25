Justin Bieber was earning millions by the time he was 14 and sold his $200 million catalogue this year — here's how he makes and spends his fortune

Justin Bieber has made millions from his music, documentaries, and brand deals. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Justin Bieber rose to fame in the late 2000s, and he's been building his fortune ever since.

He primarily makes his money from his music and tours, but the musician also has endorsement deals.

Bieber has spent his money on houses, cars, and tattoos over the years.

Justin Bieber has been widely famous for over a decade.

Justin Bieber rose to fame as a teenager. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun when he was 13, and he released his debut album "My World" in 2009, so it's no secret the former Forbes list topper has raked in some pretty impressive checks.

Although Bieber's exact net worth is unclear, Forbes reported back in 2017 that the singer earns over $80 million a year.

Here's a breakdown of how Bieber makes and spends his millions.

Tours have been a big portion of his earnings.

Justin Bieber performing on his first tour. Tim Larsen/AP

To date, the "Baby" singer has completed three world tours, and they've all done exceptionally well.

His first tour, My World (2010-2011) grossed $53.3 million, according to Forbes; Believe (2012-2013) raked in $69.9 million, according to Forbes; and his Purpose World Tour (2016-2017) garnered over $250 million, according to Billboard.

The singer's Justice World Tour kicked off earlier this year and is set to continue this month after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made extra money from his documentaries.

Justin Bieber and Usher in the "Never Say Never" documentary. Paramount Pictures

Bieber's "Never Say Never" documentary in 2011 became the most successful concert film to date in the US. It brought in $29.5 million during its opening and grossed $73 million, according to Billboard.

His 2013 follow-up documentary, "Believe," didn't bring in as big of numbers, but Billboard reported it still opened with $4.5 million.

Bieber also partnered with Amazon Studios in 2021 for the documentary "Justin Bieber: Our World."

He's had lots of success on YouTube.

Justin Bieber at the premiere of the documentary TV series "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Bieber is one of the top artists on YouTube, with over 69.7 million subscribers and over 28.5 billion views to date since launching his platform in 2007.



In 2020, he also released the 10-part documentary series, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," on YouTube.

According to Variety, YouTube paid about $20 million for the series to debut on its platform. The series was also followed up later that year with "Next Chapter."

The singer has also partnered with a number of major brands.

Justin Bieber had a well-known partnership with Calvin Klein. Bobby Yip/Reuters

One of Bieber's best-known endorsement deals was with Calvin Klein. His 2016 partnership reportedly gave the brand a boost in sales and social-media followers.

Prior to that, in 2010, the singer struck a deal with Proactiv, and the following year, he had a successful collaboration with Nicole by OPI nail polish.

Additionally, Bieber has had deals with major brands like Adidas, Beats by Dre, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Schmidt's, and Vespa.

His line of fragrances has been lucrative.

Justin Bieber has seven fragrances. Chris Pizzello/AP

In addition to brand deals, Bieber has also released seven fragrances.

His debut fragrance, Someday, broke records for Macy's by becoming the best-selling celebrity fragrance and the best-selling new women's fragrance in 2011, according to the New York Times.

And of course, his music has made him money

Justin Bieber at the 2022 Grammys. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

From "My World" in 2009 to "Justice" in 2021, Bieber has been releasing No.1 hits. In fact, he's the youngest musician to put out eight No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart — a record previously held by Elvis Presley.

According to CBC, as of 2021, the singer has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide.

In early 2023, Bieber closed a deal with music investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Capital, selling the rights to all of his 290 songs for $200 million.

Bieber has spent a fair share of his fortune on his houses.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) currently live in a $25 million mansion. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

At 18, Bieber spent $6.5 million on a house in Calabasas, California — which he later sold to Khloé Kardashian for $7.2 million in 2014.

He then rented million-dollar condos and houses in Beverly Hills before dropping about $132,000 a month on a mansion in London.

By 2018, Bieber was back in California renting a $9.6 million mansion in West Hollywood for around $55,000 a month. But soon after, he dropped $5 million on a house in Ontario, Canada.

After marrying Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) the couple purchased an $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. They sold that house two years later for just under $8 million and upgraded to a $25 million mansion in LA.

He also has an impressive collection of cars.

Justin Bieber performs in 2015. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

According to The Richest, as of 2021, Bieber owns more than a dozen cars worth over $4 million in total.

Some of the priciest include a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mercedes Maybach S600.

Bieber's tattoos have also cost him.

Justin Bieber performs at Coachella in 2022. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Tattoos aren't cheap, especially when you have as many as Bieber.

As of 2018, the artist wrote in an Instagram caption that he has over 100 hours of ink work on his body, mostly covering his chest and arms.

