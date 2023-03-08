Justin Bieber Posted Pictures With Hailey Bieber Amid All The Selena Gomez Drama, And He Doesn't Look Terribly Happy

Motley Fool

Among the companies that have announced or are planning sizable increases to their dividend payments this year are Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH). Healthcare giant Thermo Fisher announced on Feb. 22 that its board authorized a 17% increase to its quarterly dividend, from $0.30 per share to $0.35. Through acquisitions, Thermo Fisher has continued to grow its business over the years, and today is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $217 billion.