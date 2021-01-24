Justin Bieber reflects on 7th anniversary of infamous DUI: 'I was hurting'

Francesca Gariano

Justin Bieber is reflecting seven years after he was arrested in Miami Beach on Jan. 23, 2014, and charged with DUI, resisting arrest without violence, and an expired driver’s license.

The 26-year-old shared a photo of his arrest on Instagram, using the caption to look back on that day and reflect on how much he has grown since.

Justin Bieber (Jason Merritt)
Justin Bieber (Jason Merritt)

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour,” Bieber wrote. “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way.”

“From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now,” he continued. “My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today' let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”

Miami Beach Police spokesman Sgt. Bobby Hernandez told NBC Miami at the time that the arrest occurred at 4:00 a.m. and that the singer failed a sobriety test at the scene. Hernandez said during a press conference that after he was arrested, Bieber admitted to consuming alcohol and prescription medications and smoking marijuana.

According to NBC News, Bieber “got upset” after being stopped and questioned by the police and said, “I’m 19 years old. I'm just out having a good time. What were you doing when you were 19?"

The officer said that he wasn't driving around in a Lamborghini, to which Bieber replied, "Yeah, well, I bet you didn't have millions of dollars in your bank account either."

A toxicology report at the time showed that the singer tested positive for marijuana and Xanax. A DUI test report showed that even for an underage driver, his alcohol breath tests were under the legal limit.

He was released from jail after a judge set bail at $2,500. The singer left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami wearing a hoodie, leather shorts and sunglasses as he sat atop a black SUV, waving to a crowd outside, drawing his own comparison to Michael Jackson.

The “Lonely” singer plead guilty to lesser charges in August of that year. The agreement made with prosecutors required Bieber to attend a 12-hour anger management class, watch online videos about tragic drunk driving cases, as well as donate $50,000 to a children’s charity.

On Saturday, fans, followers and friends applauded Bieber for his honest post reflecting on the day.

Stylist Maeve Reilly wrote, "So proud of the man you are. Grateful you are in my life."

Football star Tom Brady commented, "We live and learn."

Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, simply commented a heart emoji.

Scooter Braun, his longtime manager, wrote, "Proud of you."

