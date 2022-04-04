Justin Bieber Is Swimming In Oversized Grammys Suit, And Twitter Has Some Notes

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber, who is up for eight Grammy Awards during Sunday night’s ceremony, hit the red carpet in an oversized suit — and Twitter users have some serious thoughts.

With his wife Hailey Bieber by his side, the “Peaches” singer showcased some adorable PDA on the carpet.

Bieber is up for Album of the Year for “Justice,” facing off against Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and others.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the singer’s award show ensemble.

Justin Bieber Had To Take His Pops Clothes To Grammys pic.twitter.com/27j4kmAh7E — Magic Man🪄 (@afcmagic100) April 4, 2022

if you’re looking for Justin Bieber on the red carpet just look for the giant walking suit #GRAMMYs — chloe (@bieberdepth) April 3, 2022

justin bieber mid grammys performance when he trips over his suit pic.twitter.com/3V7hixeKVr — ً a (@excusemeilu) April 3, 2022

if i was hailey bieber and my husband brought me to a red carpet in a 10 sizes too big men's wearhouse clearance suit the divorce papers would be signed sealed delivered before justin could even blink — 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@sincesuburbia) April 3, 2022

Justin Bieber looks like he just got drafted 8th overall in the 2003 NBA Draft… pic.twitter.com/jDguN55ljh — Matthew Cupido (@Real_MCupido) April 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

