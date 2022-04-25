Justin Bieber's entourage orders sandwiches from a Des Moines deli staple for after the show

Where does pop singer Justin Bieber and his entourage dine while in Des Moines?

The Canadian singer and his huge entourage spent the weekend in Des Moines, arriving on Friday with a bevy of tour buses posted near the Des Moines Marriott Downtown.

On Saturday, Manhattan Deli got the call from Bieber’s road manager to make sandwiches for the 160-person crew, and the deli, typically closed on Sundays, put in some overtime to fill the order.

The sandwiches were made for the crew to eat after Bieber's show on Sunday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

More: Pop star Justin Bieber returns to Des Moines for 'Justice' tour with pyrotechnics, lasers

"We've got Bieber Fever over here at the Deli. So, when Justin Bieber's Road Manager called us yesterday after googling "Best Sandwich in Des Moines" and asked us to make sandwiches for Justin and his crew, we screamed yes!

"We are typically closed on Sundays. But, we came in today along with some of our AWESOME team to make after-the-show sandwiches for all 160 of Justin's band, crew and staff!

"Baby, Baby, Baby, Ohhhhh!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Bieber performed at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday night in front of a crowd of 12,000 with ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin and Jaden — the son of Oscar and Grammy award winner Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — taking the stage before Bieber's 8:30 p.m. showtime.

Hansen’s Manhattan Deli at 3705 Ingersoll Ave, has been a staple in Des Moines since 1982.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Justin Bieber's crew orders from Manhattan Deli for after Iowa concert