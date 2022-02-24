Justin Blake found guilty in 2019 murder of Alex Dashiell Jackson in Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of murder Wednesday night after a week-long trial at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Justin Blake, 21, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Alex Dashiell Jackson.

Jackson was found dead along Mann Road in northern Morgan County on Sept. 13, 2019.

Blake had been charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He was found guilty of all three charges.

Blake is expected to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on April 1.

Britney Overton, who has been charged with murder in the case, testified against Blake.

Overton's trial is expected to begin May 10.

