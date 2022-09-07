Justin Brown announces run for Oxford County sheriff

Sep. 7—PARIS — Longtime county police officer Justin Brown has announced he is seeking election as Oxford County sheriff.

According to a written statement from Brown, he said, "'It's time for a change' is something I hear all too often," and he is seeking office to "make those changes."

Brown has worked for the Oxford County Sheriff's Office for more than 22 years, currently serving as lieutenant of the county's Criminal Investigation Division.

According to Brown, he grew up in Oxford County where he still lives with his family. After high school he attended Unity College and then began his career in law enforcement.

Over the course of Brown's career, he has been sworn in with the U.S. Marshal's Office, received extensive management/leadership training from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and has been assigned to the Violent Crime Task Force, among other things.

"As your sheriff, I will ask tough questions and listen thoughtfully to the answers. I stand behind my word and do not believe in false promises. I may not always tell people what they want to hear, but they will receive the truth," he said. "My only agenda is to provide the best emergency service possible."

According to Brown, when he is not working at the sheriff's office, he spends quality time with his family, works in the woods, or operates his sawmill "to provide lumber for our community. I've always been a hard worker; my family and friends will attest to that. I don't quit until the job is done."

As sheriff, Brown said, "I look forward to meeting with our communities to address specific needs and concerns and working together to achieve a positive result. We need to be more engaged with the communities and get to know one another to work with one another."

Brown will face current Sheriff Christopher Wainwright on Nov. 8.