Justin Bullock sentenced as Bryanna Terry awaits trial in 2017 death of Dakota Lunceford

LAS CRUCES - Dakota Lunceford's body was nearly unrecognizable when a farmer found him in a Mesilla ditch.

The farmer discovered him on Aug. 3, 2017, near the 1300 block of Paisano Road. By that point, decay had set in. Only his fire-red hair distinguished his corpse when deputies began their investigation.

Days later, the Office of the Medical Investigator used fingerprints to identify the body as Lunceford's. Despite the advanced stages of decomposition, medical examiners noted Lunceford suffered blunt force trauma to his head.

Then, for three years, the case languished and went cold. It wasn't until an informant came forward with new information in 2020 that deputies could arrest Justin Bullock and Bryanna Terry for Lunceford's murder.

On Nov. 23, a judge sentenced Bullock, 28, to nine years in prison. Bullock pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of robbery. Terry, 24, awaits a trial currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 20, 2023. Terry faces one count of first-degree murder and other counts related to Lunceford's death.

It's unclear what role, if any, Bullock might play in Terry's trial.

However, Wednesday's sentencing marked the beginning of the end, five years after deputies began investigating Lunceford's death. But for Lunceford's family, the lengthy wait for resolutions came at a cost.

"I'm disappointed that this whole (process) took so long," Lunceford's sister, Madeline, told the court. "I've been praying for my family to get closer to closure."

Dakota Lunceford's death was a case gone cold

After investigators identified Lunceford's body, affidavits show they began interviewing his family and looking through his bank and cell phone records.

Lunceford grew up in Seattle, according to his uncle, Greg Brown. At the time, Brown told the Sun-News that Lunceford planned to join the Navy, just like his father, Troy Lunceford, who is buried in Alamogordo.

At the time of his death, Lunceford lived with his grandparents in Alamogordo and had just recently visited his father's grave for the first time.

During that same time, investigators believe Lunceford met Terry. A search of his phone revealed two messages Lunceford sent to Terry the day he died. The first read, "Hey, did you get any?" The second read, "you guys good?"

The same evening, Terry, Lunceford, and Bullock rode the bus from Alamogordo to Las Cruces. Bullock told deputies Lunceford owed money to people around town and needed to pay them back. When they arrived in Las Cruces, Bullock said Terry and Lunceford left him alone to buy drugs at a local motel.

Bullock said Terry returned alone about an hour later.

A search of Terry's phone revealed a different course of events.

Investigators believe Terry and Bullock left Alamogordo when Lunceford was already in Las Cruces. Bullock sent a message to Terry, telling her he'd planned to rob someone.

"This fool has money," read a Facebook message Bullock sent Terry. "Take their phones and everything, and we will take off."

Another message showed Terry trying to buy a gun from Myles "Luccy" Luciano before meeting up with Lunceford. In an unrelated case, Luciano was arrested and detained earlier this year after police say he shoplifted an air conditioner unit from Lowe's Las Cruces, pointed a BB gun at Lowe's staff, and led police on a chase across town.

At some point, Terry and Bullock met up with Lunceford. Around midnight, Terry's phone registered on open Wi-Fi networks in the area deputies found Lunceford's body. Deputies also found a purse near Lunceford's body with keys that matched Terry's parents' house.

But at the time, that wasn't enough for deputies to arrest Terry and Bullock for Lunceford's death. Instead, both were charged with tampering with evidence. Both pleaded guilty to the charges later in 2017.

In 2020, an unidentified woman came forward with new information and breathed new life into the case.

The woman said she'd dated Bullock in 2019. During their relationship, the woman said Bullock was physically abusive at threatened to kill her at least once. She also noted that Bullock confided that he killed Lunceford using zip ties to strangle him.

According to the woman, Terry told Bullock that Lunceford had raped her. When Bullock went to confront Lunceford, things escalated until Bullock tied the zip ties around Lunceford's neck and killed him. Bullock told the woman that Terry helped him kill Lunceford by squeezing the zip ties as he suffocated.

Justin Bullock gets nine years minus time served

Heather Chavez, chief deputy district attorney, told the court Wednesday that the memory of Lunceford's body still haunts her.

"He had been left, discarded if you will, in a ditch," Chavez said. "He was so badly decomposed, altered by weather elements that you couldn't tell anything about him."

Chavez also apologized to Lunceford's family, who appeared via phone after five years of waiting for a resolution. Chavez asked 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers to sentence Bullock to the maximum possible sentence of nine years.

But before that could happen, Bullock was given a chance to speak.

He apologized to Lunceford's family, adding that a combination of drugs and the death of his child years before twisted his ability to make decisions.

Lunceford's mother, however, told Bullock that what he did was unforgivable.

"You have taken his life, but you cannot take my heart," she said.

Driggers ultimately sentenced Bullock to nine years in prison. Bullock will receive credit for about two and half years he has already been jailed.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

