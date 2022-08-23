Justin Chapple Makes Linguine and Shrimp with Sauce Vierge

Sauce vierge, named after England's Queen Elizabeth I (also known as the Virgin Queen), is a fresh chopped tomato sauce with roots in southwestern France. This sauce is a wonderful example of how minimal preparation and perfect seasoning allow seasonal ingredients to shine. In this video, Justin Chapple uses briny capers, sweet shallots and fragrant lemon zest to add bright complexity to acidic, sun-kissed tomatoes. Try it spooned over grilled fish or simply scooped up with warm, crusty bread.