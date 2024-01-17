Justin Cruz's Weather Report 1-16-24
Heavy rain threat to end on Wednesday
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.
The U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday, while also considering re-designating the militant group as a 'terrorist' organization. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models "align to the values of humanity." To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and "encoding" public input on its models' behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today. "We'll continue to work with external advisors and grant teams, including running pilots to incorporate ... prototypes into steering our models," OpenAI writes in a blog post.
It's the first time Apple has held the top spot.
After using Figma to create user interfaces and experiences, developers are left with the hefty task of coding the designs in order to create functional websites or apps. Locofy, a Singapore-based front-end development platform backed by Accel, wants to save hours of work with a one-click tool that instantly turns Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into code. Locofy’s new tool is called Lightning and it’s built on top of the startup’s Large Design Models (LDMs).
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
Homebuilder KB Home said this week that housing demand has improved "significantly" as interest rates have come down.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
The SEC’s blessing brought industry standardization to digital asset investing, but crypto remains a risky bet.
The LG Bon Voyage is concept camping trailer that packs in many of LG’s CES “greatest hits,” retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely.
Google will allow more "game types and operators not covered by an existing licensing framework."