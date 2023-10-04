Justin Cruz's Weather Report 10-3-23

TechCrunch

Paris-based VC firm HCVC just announced the final closing of its second fund, simply called “Fund II.” And the team has managed to raise $75 million (€69 million) so that it can back pre-seed and seed companies in Europe and North America. Originally focused on hardware startup investments, HCVC quickly evolved to invest in deep tech startups in general, such as companies working on climate, biotech, robotics, space, etc. Some of HCVC’s portfolio companies include electric bike maker Cowboy, nuclear fusion tech company Renaissance Fusion, Span, Caper, Automata, Radia and Augmenta. The name HCVC itself comes from the Hardware Club, a community of hardware and deep tech companies that share knowledge and help each other through the network.