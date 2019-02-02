Who is Justin Fairfax? 3 things to know about Virginia's Lt. Governor

The calls for Virginia's Gov. Ralph's resignation have mounted hours after a racist yearbook photo surfaced of two individuals, one dressed in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

The photo, which appeared in Northam's 1984 yearbook at Eastern Virginia Medical School, has put all eyes on his No. 2 — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

If Northam were to step down in the shadow of the scandal, Fairfax, Virginia's only black statewide official, would take over.

Here are three things you should know about the lieutenant governor.

A historic race

Fairfax is the only African American who currently holds a statewide office – and only the second to do so in Virginia's history.

The state, which is moving from its southern roots to a move progressive base, elected Fairfax in 2017, the same year as Northam.

The only other African American to hold a statewide office was Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, who served from 1990 to 1994. Wilder was one of many who called for Northam's resignation in the aftermath of the yearbook photo.

Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor and attended both Duke University and Columbia Law School.

When he took his Oath of Office, Fairfax carried a copy of the manumission document that freed one of his ancestors from slavery. The Washington Post reported Fairfax's father gave him a copy of the document just before the ceremony. It was a handwritten deed dated June 5, 1798 that freed Simon Fairfax, who was born into slavery.

A critic of Confederate statues

Fairfax has made it a mission to stand up against the racially-charged history in Virginia.

He stepped out of the state Senate, where he presides, two years in a row as lawmakers honored Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fairfax posted about his silent act of protest in a January tweet, saying instead of honoring Lee, he would be "thinking of this June 5, 1798 manumission document that freed my great-great-great grandfather Simon Fairfax from slavery in Virginia."

History repeats itself. I will be stepping off the dais today in protest of the Virginia Senate honoring Robert E. Lee. I’ll be thinking of this June 5, 1798 manumission document that freed my great-great-great grandfather Simon Fairfax from slavery in Virginia. #WeRiseTogether pic.twitter.com/tG0QB9hHdR — Justin Fairfax (@FairfaxJustin) January 18, 2019

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Fairfax called the decision to honor Lee on his birthday last month on the Senate floor a "divisive" one that "stings a lot of people."

"Particularly in this year, which is obviously the 400-year commemoration of the first enslaved Africans being brought to Virginia, in Hampton and Point Comfort, I think it stings a lot of people in particular in a year like this," Fairfax said, according to the newspaper.

He continued: "To constantly look backwards to a very divisive time and conscript people into honoring someone who — had he prevailed and gotten his way I would not be standing up there on that dais as lieutenant governor of Virginia — I think is something that we should not be doing."

Next in line?

Northam's initial apology over the photo has failed to quell a firestorm of bipartisan calls for his immediate resignation. That list includes everyone from former vice president Joe Biden, Terry McAuliffe and Northam's Democratic predecessor as governor to a half-dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls, the NAACP, Planned Parenthood and state Democratic lawmakers.

Virginia's two Democratic U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, also issued statements stopping short of calling out right for his departure, but saying Northam should carefully consider his next move.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch, the newspaper in the state capital, said in an editorial that Northam should step down.

The governor has acknowledged that he is one of the two men in the yearbook photo — one in blackface and the other in a full white Ku Klux Klan robe, complete with pointed hood.

"I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now," Northam said in a written statement Friday.