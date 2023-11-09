Justin Henry: Body found in search for missing man

Justin Henry was last seen in Croydon on 15 October

Police investigating the disappearance of a man from south London have found a body in the boot of a car.

Justin Henry, 34, was last seen about 21:50 BST on 15 October at a McDonald's drive-through in Croydon.

His car - a silver Mercedes E Class - was recorded later that evening on CCTV near Crystal Palace, when it is thought another person was driving it.

Three people have been charged in connection with Mr Henry's disappearance.

Police said they found a red Nissan Almera near Nicholas Court in Dale Road, Purley, on the evening of 6 November.

The body was found in the boot the following day.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Thursday but no formal cause of death was established, with further tests due to be carried out.

Det Ch Insp Matt Webb said: "Due to the need to preserve forensic evidence, officers conducted a careful and methodical examination of the scene.

"We confirmed a body was in the car and spoke to Justin's family later that day. We are waiting to formally confirm the identity of the body.

"My heart goes out to his family, who have suffered weeks of anxiously waiting for news."

Murder charge

Mr Henry was recorded on CCTV at a McDonald's drive-thru in Croydon about 21:50 BST on 15 October, before driving his silver Mercedes E Class car to Waddon New Road.

The car was found in Crystal Palace the following day, although it is thought someone else drove it there.

Louis Benjamin, 29 and from Croydon, has been charged with one count of murder.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, and bailed until January.

A 28-year-old man has also been charged in connection with Mr Henry's disappearance.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.u