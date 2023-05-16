Justin Long casually lets it slip that Kate Bosworth is his 'now-wife'

Justin Long referred to his "Barbarian" co-star as his "now-wife" in a recent episode of his "Life is Short" podcast. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Just a month after confirming they were engaged, "Barbarian" star Justin Long revealed that he's married to his co-star Kate Bosworth.

Long, 44, shared the life update in the May 9 episode of his "Life Is Short" podcast, referring to Bosworth, 40, as his "now-wife" while interviewing guest Kyra Sedgwick.

He casually let it slip while recalling when he was filming his 2022 horror flick "Barbarian" in Bulgaria, a country that he loved but Sedgwick's husband Kevin Bacon did not.

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he said. "And she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … set visits, I was never crazy about. I liked separating the relationship. ... But, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

"It helped me having her there. She helped me with scenes and it was the best. It was great," he added.

Representatives for Long and Bosworth did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times' requests for comment.

The couple also showed what appeared to be wedding bands in a series of Sunday Instagram Stories that Bosworth shared.

After sparking engagement rumors on Oscar night in March, Long confirmed in early April that they were engaged. They made it official in a separate episode of "Life Is Short" in which he interviewed the "Blue Crush" star and spoke about “embarking on a new chapter." They also talked about the ring Bosworth debuted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and how Long's proposal just "spilled out" one day in bed together after going through a rough patch and undergoing an illuminating therapy session.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ He really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,'" Bosworth said in the episode.

Long, who had planned an elaborate but doomed proposal before that, said the one in bed “just felt so organic.”

The apparent newlyweds reportedly began their romance in 2021 after Bosworth announced her split from “Big Sur” director Michael Polish following eight years of marriage. In June 2022, the “Remember the Titans” star made her relationship with Long Instagram official with a romantic post celebrating her new beau’s birthday.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.