Justin Roiland of ‘Rick and Morty’ charged with domestic violence

The co-creator of the animated Adult Swim program “Rick and Morty” reportedly faces domestic violence charges in Orange County, Cali.

Justin Roiland was in court Thursday, according to NBC News, which says the 42-year-old maker of the animated comedy is accused of domestic battery with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. Both are felonies.

The alleged victim is not named in the incident, which occurred in January 2020. Roiland was arraigned in October 2020, which is also when NBC reports a protective order against him was filed. All evidence linked to the case is being kept private. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Roiland’s lawyer reportedly said Thursday his client had been offered a plea deal, but gave no further information. More than a dozen hearings tied to the case have taken place since the alleged violence occurred. Roiland is next due in court on April 27.

The cartoon creator — who won Daytime Emmy awards in 2018 and 2020 — voices “Rick and Morty” title characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. The show launched in 2013. “Cartoon Network” ordered 70 new episodes in 2018 — 40 of which are yet to be made, according to Screen Rant.

Roiland’s creative partner Dan Harmon deleted his Twitter account in 2018 when old video of him sexually assaulting a doll emerged, according to The Mary Sue.