Justin Smith to take reins as Blackman High head principal

Justin Smith will be Blackman High's fourth principal, Rutherford County Schools confirmed Tuesday.

Future schools director James "Jimmy" Sullivan, who will replace outgoing director Bill Spurlock on July 1, touted the principal, who will start the same day he also begins his leadership role. Since 2019, Sullivan has served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Smith replaces retiring Blackman High Principal Leisa Justus.

The first principal at Blackman High was Gary Nixon when the school opened in 2000. He left in 2004 to be the executive director for the State Board of Education. The second principal was Gail Vick, who retired in 2014.

Smith has worked in education since 2001, most recently as an assistant principal at Blackman High School. He’s served previously as an instructional coach and teacher.

"Mr. Smith has been an integral part of the success at BHS," Sullivan said in a press release.

"He has served as a teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal during the past 21 years. His servant leadership has already had positive impacts on the entire Blackman community, and we look forward to watching the school continue to achieve new heights under his leadership.”

According to the district release, Smith is in a good position to implement changes but preserve the core foundation that makes BHS successful.

“Blackman High School has a strong school culture that is built around purpose, history, connection and growth,” Smith said in the press release.

“It is important to me that these foundational pillars remain and are strengthened. That being said, we live in an ever-changing world. School safety and social-emotional needs are on the forefront of our minds.”

