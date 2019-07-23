Justin Sun’s $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett is off (for now)





A meeting of crypto minds with one of the world’s foremost business investors in Warren Buffett is not to be—at least not yet.

The Tron Foundation, the nonprofit behind the Tron blockchain network, announced today that its frontman Justin Sun has been forced to call off his lunch date with Buffett—a meeting for which Sun famously paid $4.6 million at a charity auction—due to illness.

Sun, according to the Tron Foundation’s statement on Twitter, has fallen ill “with kidney stones” and the parties have “agreed to reschedule at a later date.” The “Power Lunch” would have taken place on Thursday, July 25, in San Francisco.

The news comes as a surprise to crypto observers, as Sun had only recently finalized his power team of Crypto Avengers set to join him on his date with Warren Buffett—a group handpicked to help convert one of the business world’s most notorious crypto haters. Just yesterday, Sun announced that eToro CEO Yoni Assia would join a group that already included Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, Huobi’s Chris Lee, and Litecoin creator Charlie Lee.

And Tron token hodlers are evidently not taking the news well. The price of Tron’s TRX token dropped 8 percent in just minutes following the news of Sun’s postponement, according to economist and trader Alex Kruger.

“Only in crypto,” tweeted Kruger.



