Justin Sun’s credibility problem





Are Chinese authorities preventing Tron CEO Justin Sun from leaving the country in connection with local media reports that he’s being investigated for a variety of suspicious activities? Or is he in San Francisco healing from kidney stones, as he and his PR team insists?

No one seems to know for sure. According to Caixin, a reputable financial publication based in Beijing, Sun was being detained in Beijing following reports from another business outlet, the 21st Century Business Herald, that Sun engaged in illegal fundraising, gambling and porn.

But Sun, through his PR team, provided a “hashed” photograph, shown above, that appears to show him in San Francisco now. And later in the day Tuesday, he appeared to be livestreaming, via Periscope, from San Francisco, where the Bay Bridge was visible over his shoulder.

Regardless of where he is, Sun has denied the Caixin report as “completely untrue,” according to YahooFinance reporter Krystal Hu. “I’m safe. When I recover, I will meet everyone. Didn’t mean to put you in worry!” Sun reportedly said via Weibo.

Multiple sources have also told Decrypt that Sun is indeed in San Francisco recovering from kidney stones, as he claims.

A photo of Justin Sun allegedly taken in San Francisco, hashed to prove its authenticity. More

Sun, who could not be directly reached for comment, has denied any wrongdoing via his Weibo account:

“The illegal fundraise accusation is wrong,” he said, claiming that Tron has always complied with Chinese law ever since ICOs were banned there in the fall of 2017. Indeed, Sun said, “the Tron foundation is based in Singapore in compliance with local regulations and laws. … and does not involve any flow of capital, or any crypto or fiat currency onramp.”

Today’s bizarre, back-and-forth news came on the eve of a lunch date with Warren Buffet, a meeting for which Sun famously paid $4.6 million at a charity auction. But late yesterday, Sun announced that he had come down with a case of kidney stones, and had been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated “Power Lunch” with the business magnate and cryptocurrency skeptic.

Almost immediately after Sun’s announcement of the Buffett buffet postponement, stories began to crop up that the real reason Sun wasn’t able to make to San Francisco for his date with Buffett is that Sun may, in fact, be grounded in China.