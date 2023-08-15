Justin Sutherland celebrates summer Southern-style with a seafood boil and banana pudding

Chef Justin Sutherland is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his summery, Southern-style entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make a classic low country seafood boil — the ultimate crowd-pleasing dish! — and a peanut butter-infused banana pudding that couldn't be easier to throw together.

Low Country Seafood Boil by Justin Sutherland

This recipe is emblematic of my Southern background. Seafood boils are traditionally a way to bring family and friends together. This recipe creates a party for the table and has something for everyone to enjoy.

Super Easy Peanut Butter Banana Pudding by Justin Sutherland

I love this recipe not only because it's a fun rendition of classic banana pudding but it's also so easy to make. It is summery, delicious and perfect for gatherings that will last into the night. This is a great dessert to make, store and chill ahead of time.

