Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of two sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés.

On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet.

“My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake captioned his Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Timberlake’s wife of nine years, Jessica Biel, shared a picture of their family locked in a four-person hug.

“To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—t,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything.”

It appears that Silas and Phineas have inherited Timberlake’s love of music. In 2017, the artist confessed that he wasn’t sure how he felt about Silas following him into show business. Timberlake appeared on Disney’s the “Mickey Mouse Club,” at age 11. He was 14 when he joined *NSYNC.

“Would I want my child to follow my path?” he wondered during a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You know, I haven’t been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do.”

“I think we can all agree that I did not have a normal childhood,” he said.

Biel, an actor, also expressed concerns about Silas pursuing a career in Hollywood.

“It’s such a challenging existence being an artist,” Biel told E! News. “It’s hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does.”