Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Conrad Duncan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Justin Trudeau has bizarrely claimed that the UK is facing a “very serious third wave” of Covid-19, despite cases in Britain currently being much lower than in Canada.

The Canadian prime minister made the claim in response to criticism of his government’s vaccine rollout, arguing that immunisation alone would not protect the country against coronavirus.

“We know for example that the UK is ahead of just about everybody else on vaccinations and yet they maintain very strong restrictions and are facing a very serious third wave,” Mr Trudeau told the Canadian House of Commons.

“Vaccinations on their own are not enough to keep us safe.”

However, as of 14 April, the UK’s coronavirus case rate remains much lower than in Canada, where infections are rising.

The UK’s rolling seven-day average of cases per million people is 24, while Canada’s is 225, according to figures collected by Our World in Data.

On Thursday, Downing Street responded to Mr Trudeau’s comments by arguing that the UK’s case data “speaks for itself”.

“I don’t have a specific response for Justin Trudeau but I think the case data speaks for itself with this,” Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said.

“Case numbers are down and ditto for hospitalisations and deaths and that’s a tribute to our vaccine rollout and the work of the British public and our NHS.”

Conservative MP Peter Bone accused the Canadian PM of trying to deflect criticism away from the slow pace of his government’s vaccination rollout.

“It would sound to me, like with the EU, there's a lot of fake news in what he is saying,” Mr Bone told the Daily Mail, referring to the tense relationship between the UK and EU in recent months.

“He should butt out of UK affairs and concentrate on running his own country, which he doesn't seem to be doing very well.”

Canada has so far given at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to about 21 per cent of its population, putting it behind the UK (on 47.5 per cent) and the US (37 per cent), as of 14 April.

Although Canada had secured the world's largest number of potential Covid vaccine doses per capita earlier this year, it has struggled with getting those doses to its population.

The country’s government is due to import enough doses to ensure every person can receive a shot by the end of June but there are now fears that the spread of new virus variants risks overtaking the pace of vaccination.

“More contagious and dangerous variants are spreading and threatening the progress we’ve made,” Mr Trudeau told a briefing on Tuesday.

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam said new cases had risen by 33 per cent over the last week, with the number of daily cases over 8,000 and nearing the peak seen in the second wave earlier this year.

Read More

Moderna vaccine given to patients in UK

Covid far more likely to cause rare clot than AstraZeneca vaccine

Fears for cancer care as Labour warns 330,000 people seen late by NHS

Recommended Stories

  • Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to ‘shut his mouth’ in heated exchange with Dr Fauci

    “You’re indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital,” Dr Fauci said

  • Police are investigating an alleged mugging and assault caught on a YouTuber's livestream

    YouTube streamer Sherwin says he saw someone trying to steal a man's bicycle, and he stepped in to chase them away. Police are investigating.

  • Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

    The Ocean Springs man got the vaccine and went back to work. He fell out of his office chair an hour later, unable to talk or move his right side. Here’s more from his family.

  • Has DraftKings Corrected Enough to Warrant Purchase?

    In a special "Voice of America" segment of Mad Money Tuesday night, Jim Cramer took calls from viewers to hear what's on their minds. Cramer said he liked this stock very much as gambling gains in popularity across the country. In this updated daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the share price of DKNG has weakened since our April 6th update.

  • This State Just Sounded "Alarm" Over COVID Outbreaks

    Every day, millions of Americans are lining up for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, the pandemic is far from over, as certain states are currently experiencing major surges, with infections, hospitalizations, and deaths creeping to dangerous levels. In fact, one state in particular is sounding alarm as their hospitals reach capacity. Read on to find out what state is in trouble, dealing with a serious outbreak that may be duplicated in other states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 Michigan Is Experiencing the Worst Surge in the Country Six weeks ago, Michigan embarked on once of their worst surges yet, with daily cases reaching near-highs of the entire pandemic. The state currently has the highest rate of new infections in the country, partially driven by variants combined with opening up, and a population that has thus far not been infected. Michael Osterholm, the noted epidemiologist, says Michigan should serve as a warning for us all. "These variants have been game-changers. And in particular, right now on an international stage, understand we are entering the darkest days," Osterholm said last Thursday on his podcast. "Those that don't want to believe it, that's your problem. If you go look at the numbers, it's painful to see what's happening globally." He added: "We're not driving this tiger, we're riding it." Read on for 5 more essential things every American needs to know. 2 The UK Variant Is Dominating As to why the state is doing so poorly compared to the rest of the country, one of the reasons is due to their high rate of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is more transmissible than the original. Per CNN, 57.6 percent of new cases are attributed to it. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 3 Hospitals Are Nearing Capacity, Sounding "Alarm" According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services latest statistics, most of the hospitals in the state are at somewhere between 75 and 100 percent capacity. The state's largest health care provider, Beaumont Health system, released a statement this week sounding alarm and noting that the number of COVID-19 patients have jumped from 129 in late February to more than 500 patients two week ago, and currently 800 patients. This exceeds the volume from fall of the previous year. "Our COVID-19 numbers are climbing higher and faster and it's very troubling and alarming to see this," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a release. 4 Experts Believe the Surge Will Be the Worst Yet "I think we're all really worried here in Michigan as numbers continue to go up. I suspect we'll have a number that will exceed what we even saw a year ago this time, which will really be challenging for the healthcare system," Dr. Vikas Parekh, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, told Newsweek. 5 The Patients Are Younger According to Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont's medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, the patients are younger, and some are sicker "and in need of intense medical attention.""Some younger patients also seem to be waiting longer to get care, thinking they can beat the virus. By the time they come to the hospital, we're seeing intense illness with pneumonia, blood clots and severe lung injury. This trend does not seem to be slowing down."RELATED: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 6 The CDC Director Recommends Lockdown Earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) controversially made the suggestion to lock things down in the state. "When you have an acute situation, extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine," Walensky said, noting that it would take two to six weeks to see the effect of vaccinations. "The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer and to shut things down, to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another, to test … to contact trace." As for yourself, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.

  • Canadian Housing Has Hottest Month Ever as Sellers Look to Cash In

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market hit a new record with more properties changing hands in March than any month in history, as sky-high prices lured more homeowners to try to cash in.The number of homes sold across the country rose 5.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to data released Thursday by the Canadian Real Estate Association. The 76,000 houses that were sold was 14,000 more than the previous monthly sales record set last July. Benchmark home prices rose 3.1% from the previous month, adding to a record gain in February as more supply hit the market.The continued strength in the market comes amid a debate in Canada over whether a housing bubble is building and what policy makers should do about it. Last week, Canada’s banking regulator said it will examine whether to setup a new benchmark interest rate used to determine whether people can qualify for uninsured mortgages, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has said it is looking to impose a tax on foreign, non-resident homeowners. Some economists have argued these steps aren’t enough, though March’s increase in supply may ease some of these concerns.“Now is a good time to talk about pent-up supply, which may be the answer to the question everyone is asking right now,” Shaun Cathcart, the real estate association’s senior economist, said in a press release. “As the uncertainty caused and danger posed by Covid wind down, some owners who would not sell during a global pandemic will emerge with properties for sale, while at the same time some of the urgency on the demand side could dissipate.”The increase in supply saw the rate at which newly listed properties are sold fall to 80.5% from a peak of 90.9% in January, though still well above the long-term average of 54.4%, the real estate association said. Another measure of the balance between supply and demand, the number of months of housing inventory available, was at 1.7, the lowest on record.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When Your Wife Dimes You Out to the FBI as a Capitol Rioter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyImagine the FBI knocking on your door to question you about your participation in the deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. You’re foolish enough to invite them, without your legal counsel present, into your home, at which point the feds show you a photo—of you, rioting. You think you can wiggle your way out of this. You lie, and tell them that it’s not you in the photo.Now, imagine your wife or girlfriend then stepping into the room and, unprompted, identifying you as the man in the photo, unintentionally snitching you out to the feds in your own house.As more and more MAGA rioters have gotten caught or charged in the months-long fallout from the Jan. 6 mob violence, that is the kind of story that has followed so many of the indictments and federal investigation—suspects have been identified or busted in so many of the dumbest possible ways that you’d expect the whole saga to be a scene out of Step Brothers.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng sit down with Ryan J. Reilly, a senior reporter at HuffPost covering U.S. law enforcement and its hunt for Trumpist rioters. Reilly has spent the past three months meticulously cataloguing the dark, perversely humorous ways in which many of these far-right extremists have found their way into FBI custody. They gratuitously incriminate themselves. They pretend to be tough guys, and then are revealed to be impersonating a trooper or a federal agent. The feds keep making fun of the defendants in affidavits and in court documents. Often, they get ratted out by old high-school chums and rivals, loved ones, or even a random “Facebook stalker” from their home town.Reilly discusses cases such as that of Brent Bozell IV—son of famous conservative activist Brent Bozell—in which the right-wing scion and alleged Capitol rioter was busted not because of FBI in-house sleuthing but because of an amateur online sleuth in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who “described herself to me as the person that everyone [in town] goes to when they need to look into what their new man is up to… So, when any of her girlfriends get a new man, they come to her and she does all the online sleuthing.”Along the way, Suebsaeng also takes listeners inside the Trump 2020 campaign’s “voter fraud” hotline room, which was created by the campaign shortly following former President Donald Trump’s clear loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The hotline and email tipline, in its brief and painful existence, also became a magnet for trolls and pranksters who wanted to inundate Trump staffers with as many grotesque or ludicrously pornographic images as possible.He Was Partners With ‘QAnon.’ Now He Wants Them Arrested.Suebsaeng was recently sent a trove of images, and offered graphic descriptions of others, that had flooded the Trump team in the days following Election Day 2020. He reviewed them—much to his palpable disgust—for Fever Dreams fans’ listening pleasure.“There were deep fakes of then-President Trump in his underpants, or if not in his underwear… just a completely nude Donald Trump with no genitalia. One person who was subjected to rifling through these images described how there was a point where they had to zoom in on the fake photo to confirm that the Donald Trump in that image indeed had no dick, and wasn’t just a nude Donald Trump,” Suebsaeng said.This is one way in which the Trump re-election campaign met its undignified end. And there was a lot more... so if you want a deeper glimpse into what Trump forced his staffers to be subjected to in November, check out the whole episode.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Super-spreader' erupts as devout Hindus throng Indian festival

    HARIDWAR, India (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during a religious festival on Wednesday, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. As huge crowds made their way towards the river on a special day of bathing during the weeks-long "Kumbh Mela" festival, health authorities had to pull back a COVID-19 testing crew. "We have moved away our sampling team to avoid a stampede-like situation," said S.K. Jha, chief medical officer of the northern city of Haridwar, where the event is being held.

  • Cowboys News: Dak MVP odds high, OTA boycotts bubble while McCoy wants do-over

    Also, Ezekiel Elliott finds himself at a crossroads, Drew Pearson talks about his journey, a small-school DB prospect, and retooling at OT.

  • Kristen Clarke, Joe Biden's pick for top civil rights job, tells senators about her own son

    If confirmed after a likely contentious hearing, Kristen Clarke would be the first Black woman to fill the high-profile Justice Department post.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Meet the team of Black executives who quickly mobilized hundreds of CEOs to oppose restrictive voting laws

    The men, who texted and emailed hundreds of companies, didn't expect to have 700 corporations, nonprofits, and law firms sign on.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks ‘Criminal Mastermind’ Matt Gaetz

    ABCOn Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the vaccine selfie that Ivanka Trump—whose father, brother, and stepmother contracted COVID-19 due to their reckless behavior—posted to her Instagram.“I’m glad she did it and posted about it, but the comments under her post are, ‘nope,’ ‘not doing it,’ ‘hard no,’ ‘pass,’ ‘you’re joking, right?’ and ‘I never will.’ What a solid fanbase this is,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “Which is it, Trumpsters? Does Donald Trump deserve credit for the miracle of vaccines, or are they useless? It can’t be both of those things!”Stellan Skarsgard Is Finally Seizing the SpotlightLater on in his monologue, Kimmel shouted out a recent Daily Beast story revealing the Venmo payments that House Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his fellow accused sex-trafficker/pal, Joel Greenberg, made to a number of women.“Meanwhile, there are more details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz,” explained Kimmel. “Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid ’n Play in the ’90s. There were drugs and sex at these parties where women were given gifts of money in exchange for their participation, much of it paid through Venmo.”He continued: “So The Daily Beast got their hands on Venmo transactions from this guy Joel Greenberg, one of Gaetz’s closest friends. Greenberg is now cooperating with authorities, which is bad for Matt Gaetz, presumably as a result of more than 150 payments made to dozens of young women. At least 16 of those payments were made to a woman who later dated Matt Gaetz, and the notes—you know how you put the notes on Venmo?—they’re ridiculous. Three payments—for $500, $200, and $250—labeled ‘ice cream.’ Five other payments labeled ‘salad.’ One of those ‘salads’ cost more than $1,000. I guess they added avocado. Two of those transactions were for ‘stuff’ and ‘other stuff.’”“Of course, we know about all this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public—as did Matt Gaetz,” Kimmel said. “They didn’t check the privacy box. What’s the opposite of a criminal mastermind?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • 'Pro-police' televangelist Pat Robertson slams Derek Chauvin, Kim Potter, says 'we cannot have a bunch of clowns' policing the U.S.

    O.G. televangelist Pat Robertson isn't about to take to the streets to protest the police shooting of Daunte Wright at the hands of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. But like many people, Robertson is baffled that Potter evidently meant to use her Taser on Wright, not her gun. "If you can't tell the difference in the feel of those things, it's crazy," and Potter "deserves" the consequences, Robertson said on Thursday's 700 Club, holding both a handgun and a Taser. "You know, I am pro-police, folks. I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don't stop this onslaught, they cannot do this," he said, pivoting to the other prominent police killing in the Minneapolis area. "And the thing that's going on in Minnesota about that Derek Chauvin — I mean, they ought to put him under the jail, he has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean on his neck — it's just terrible what's happening." When the police are starting to lose the approval of Pat Robertson, you know things are bad. pic.twitter.com/Pu7tw6aoDC — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 15, 2021 "We don't have the finest in the police department," Robertson said. "They're low-paid people, Terri," and we need to hire "a more superior workforce." (The average annual wage for a police officer in the U.S. in 2019, not including overtime, was $67,600, or $71,840 in Minnesota, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.) "We need police! We need them and we need to honor them and I'm all for," Robertson said. "But at the same time, we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest." Peter Weber Here's the video of Pat Robertson calling the ‍♂️ "a bunch of running around who are underpaid and are not the best and brightest" with subtitles. pic.twitter.com/jTbtSn19rd — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderArkansas House votes to abolish Confederate Flag Day

  • 'Voter suppression' or 'voter fraud'? A Quinnipiac poll shows Democrats and Republicans are totally split on which is the real threat.

    The poll, published Thursday, found that more Democrats thought suppression to be the larger issue, while Republicans were more concerned about fraud.

  • US Navy captures pyramid-shaped UFOs on video

    Investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell claims the video is 'probably the best UFO, military filmed footage' the world has ever seen.