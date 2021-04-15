Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

Eat This, Not That!

Every day, millions of Americans are lining up for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, the pandemic is far from over, as certain states are currently experiencing major surges, with infections, hospitalizations, and deaths creeping to dangerous levels. In fact, one state in particular is sounding alarm as their hospitals reach capacity. Read on to find out what state is in trouble, dealing with a serious outbreak that may be duplicated in other states—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 Michigan Is Experiencing the Worst Surge in the Country Six weeks ago, Michigan embarked on once of their worst surges yet, with daily cases reaching near-highs of the entire pandemic. The state currently has the highest rate of new infections in the country, partially driven by variants combined with opening up, and a population that has thus far not been infected. Michael Osterholm, the noted epidemiologist, says Michigan should serve as a warning for us all. "These variants have been game-changers. And in particular, right now on an international stage, understand we are entering the darkest days," Osterholm said last Thursday on his podcast. "Those that don't want to believe it, that's your problem. If you go look at the numbers, it's painful to see what's happening globally." He added: "We're not driving this tiger, we're riding it." Read on for 5 more essential things every American needs to know. 2 The UK Variant Is Dominating As to why the state is doing so poorly compared to the rest of the country, one of the reasons is due to their high rate of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is more transmissible than the original. Per CNN, 57.6 percent of new cases are attributed to it. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 3 Hospitals Are Nearing Capacity, Sounding "Alarm" According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services latest statistics, most of the hospitals in the state are at somewhere between 75 and 100 percent capacity. The state's largest health care provider, Beaumont Health system, released a statement this week sounding alarm and noting that the number of COVID-19 patients have jumped from 129 in late February to more than 500 patients two week ago, and currently 800 patients. This exceeds the volume from fall of the previous year. "Our COVID-19 numbers are climbing higher and faster and it's very troubling and alarming to see this," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a release. 4 Experts Believe the Surge Will Be the Worst Yet "I think we're all really worried here in Michigan as numbers continue to go up. I suspect we'll have a number that will exceed what we even saw a year ago this time, which will really be challenging for the healthcare system," Dr. Vikas Parekh, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, told Newsweek. 5 The Patients Are Younger According to Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont's medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, the patients are younger, and some are sicker "and in need of intense medical attention.""Some younger patients also seem to be waiting longer to get care, thinking they can beat the virus. By the time they come to the hospital, we're seeing intense illness with pneumonia, blood clots and severe lung injury. This trend does not seem to be slowing down."RELATED: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 6 The CDC Director Recommends Lockdown Earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) controversially made the suggestion to lock things down in the state. "When you have an acute situation, extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine," Walensky said, noting that it would take two to six weeks to see the effect of vaccinations. "The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer and to shut things down, to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another, to test … to contact trace." As for yourself, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.