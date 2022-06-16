Justin W. Brill charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Ronald Rader death

.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 22-year-old city resident has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with Tuesday's death of a 55-year-old man.

Justin W. Brill, of 234 Front Ave. SW, is also charged with two counts of vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Brill allegedly drove into Beaver Creek Apartments, causing fatal injuries to Ronald Rader, 55, who was caught between the vehicle and the building. The crash also injured another man.

New Philadelphia police took Brill into custody shortly after the crash occurred at the apartment building at 1811 E. High Ave., near Harry Clever Field. Rader lived in the building.

The incident occurred when a vehicle ran into Rader and another man while they were sitting at a picnic table outside an apartment.

Brill was previously convicted of animal cruelty for torturing a baby possum by burning it with a butane torch in 2018.

Rader was a frequent sight around the area, as he rode an adult tricycle as his primary means of transportation.

