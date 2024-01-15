Justin Welby should quit for supporting Paula Vennells to be Bishop of London

The Most Rev Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, is accused of endorsing Paula Vennells while sub-postmasters were bring falsely accused - BBC/LAMBETH PALACE/JASON BYE/PA

Queen Elizabeth II’s former chaplain has called for the Archbishop of Canterbury to stand down amid suggestions he endorsed the disgraced former Post Office boss to be Bishop of London.

Paula Vennells, who was chief executive of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019, handed back her CBE last week.

The move followed a national outcry after it emerged hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongly convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting because of problems with the Post Office’s computer system.

It has been dubbed the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, with lives ruined and in four cases, lost by suicide.

Others died before their names were cleared.

Paula Vennells was shortlisted to become Bishop of London in 2017 - despite suggestions that postmasters had been wrongly prosecuted - JEREMY DURKIN/PA

Last week it emerged Ms Vennells was shortlisted to become Bishop of London in 2017 – the third most senior role in the Church of England after the Archbishops of Canterbury and York – despite suggestions having emerged at the time that postmasters had been wrongly prosecuted.

Church sources claim the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, was personally supportive of Ms Vennells’ candidacy at the time.

In the wake of the news, the late Queen’s former chaplain, the Rev Canon Jeremy Haselock, who is an associate priest at Great St Bartholomew’s in the City of London, criticised the Archbishop’s reported endorsement of Ms Vennells, saying: “Welby must go.”

Writing on his personal Facebook account hours after the story broke, accompanied by a picture of the Archbishop and Ms Vennells, he said: “Surely this is the point at which Welby must go. Another demonstration of his complete lack of sound judgment.”

‘His has been a terrible primacy’

In the post, seen by The Telegraph, he added: “His backing for this woman for episcopal office shows how completely he fails to understand the nature of that office.

“His total failure to bring pastoral care to the fore during the pandemic and the disastrous decisions he made at that time shows his complete and utter lack of understanding of the Church and its ministry.

“His has been a terrible primacy and clutching his GCVO [Royal Victorian Order] he should go.”

Rev Canon Jeremy Haselock was appointed Chaplain to Her Majesty the Queen in 2013, a title which he held until 2021, ministering to the late monarch.

Ms Vennells was ordained as a priest in 2006 and had been an associate minister in the diocese of St Albans while at the same time running the Post Office.

She was interviewed for the role of Bishop of London in 2017.

Action launched against Post Office

However, by 2015 the Post Office had already halted prosecutions of sub-postmasters, and in 2017 legal action was launched against the Post Office by a group of 555 sub-postmasters following a long-running campaign about the miscarriage of justice.

The Daily Telegraph understands that alongside Ms Vennells, other names considered for the role were the Rt Rev Christopher Cocksworth, the former Bishop of Coventry who is now the Dean of Windsor, and Rt Rev Dr Graham Tomlin, the former Bishop of Kensington amd the current director of the Centre for Cultural Witness at Lambeth Palace.

Dame Sarah Mullally DBE was eventually appointed the 133rd Bishop of London in December 2017.

Church sources said the Archbishop was supportive of Ms Vennells’ candidacy.

“I have heard that Welby pushed for her,” one said. “Apparently the meeting of the Crown Nominations Committee in 2017 was quite fortuitous because Paula had no parish experience and was a self-supporting minister.

“Over the past 10 years the church has become more of a business model so the whole idea of Paula Vennells being the supposed favourite candidate of Justin Welby links to the whole businessification of the church under his reign.”

Vennells on ethical investments committee

Another source said the Archbishop was known to be supportive of Ms Vennells, who sat on the church’s Ethical Investments Advisory Group.

“Justin was close to her,” they said. “He was always very supportive of her when she was a member of the Church of England ethical investment advisory committee.”

In all more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted for theft, fraud and false accounting between 2000 and 2014 over faulty information from the Horizon IT system, which identified incorrect accounting glitches.

The Government has opened a fund worth nearly £700 million for compensation. A public inquiry into the scandal started two months ago.

CBE handed back

On Tuesday Ms Vennells said she would hand back her CBE for “services to charity and the Post Office” following the fallout of the Horizon IT scandal, which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of sub-postmasters.

In a statement she said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the Inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.

“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.”

More than 1.2 million people had signed a petition calling for her to be stripped of the CBE.

Lambeth Palace declined to comment.