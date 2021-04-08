Justin Welby says he was 'too risk-averse' on church closures in first Covid lockdown

Gabriella Swerling
·3 min read
The Archbishop of Canterbury held an Easter service from his kitchen during the first coronavirus lockdown - Alex Todd/AVALON | RETNA
The Archbishop of Canterbury held an Easter service from his kitchen during the first coronavirus lockdown - Alex Todd/AVALON | RETNA

The Archbishop of Canterbury has admitted he "got quite a few things wrong" on the closure of churches during the first Covid lockdown, saying he was "too risk-averse".

The Church of England came under fire as churches remained closed last Easter, with many parishioners frustrated that the Archbishop did not fight harder to keep them open and the Church's rules going beyond those of the Government in barring clergy from their church buildings.

"I got quite a few things wrong at the beginning and I learnt quite quickly," the Most Rev Justin Welby said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"I didn't push hard enough to keep churches available for at least individual prayer in the first lockdown. We also said clergy couldn't go in, and personally I feel I made a mistake with that.

"I can make all kinds of excuses. I still think I was too risk-averse." Asked when he had realised that, he said: "May, June. May."

Church buildings remained closed last Easter during the first lockdown - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe
Church buildings remained closed last Easter during the first lockdown - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Europe

In April last year, the Most Rev Welby warned clergy not to go into their churches over Easter in a video message. The warning sparked revolt among some vicars, who defied the rules to hold services in their churches.

In July, he told members of the General Synod, the Church's legislative body, that he stood by the decision.

The Archbishop also spoke about his experience volunteering as a chaplain at St Thomas's hospital, next door to Lambeth Palace, saying the experience had been "life-changing" and adding: " What I’ve done for anyone else, I've no idea. But what it did for me, it brought me back close to God and close to people. That’s been one of the high points."

The Church estimates that up to eight million people have been unable to say goodbye properly to relatives, friends and acquaintances who have been lost over the last year, and the the Most Rev Welby warned: "We have a national case of PTSD in one sense, which will show itself."

He also said he felt that being a member of the Royal family is like serving "life without parole".

The Archbishop, who recently had to deny that he had married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in private ahead of their Windsor Castle ceremony, expressed sympathy with the couple's situation.

He addressed the claim that he presided over a "secret wedding" for the couple before their official ceremony, saying to have done so would have been to commit "a serious criminal offence".

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey the couple had been married in their back garden three days before their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, raising questions about the legality of their actual wedding.

The Archbishop said: "It's life without parole, isn't it? If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII – he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he'd abdicated. We expect them to be superhuman."

His comparison of royal life with imprisonment echoed a sentiment expressed by the Duke of Sussex, who told Oprah Winfrey he had been "trapped" in the system but was able escape the "toxic environment" thanks to Meghan.

The Archbishop also admitted he should have thought about attending the London vigil for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing executive who was killed in March.

Asked whether it was something he had considered, he replied: "To be honest, no I didn't. I should have thought about that. I'm slightly shocked [that I didn't]. Sarah Everard, of course she's a symbol, but she's so much more than that – she's a human being."

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Star Tzi Ma Explains Why This Asian Dad Is Unlike the Others You’ve Seen Him Play

    With a decades-long list of credits ranging from “Rush Hour” to Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” Tzi Ma has earned his reputation as Hollywood’s go-to Asian dad dozens of times over. But even with his latest role, the actor continues to break new ground as the patriarch of the first Asian American family to anchor a broadcast television drama on The CW’s “Kung Fu” reboot. “Saying that was totally in jest,” Ma said in an interview with TheWrap, downplaying his well-deserved boast. “I mean, it was just so many of them all at once that I was like, ‘Well, okay.'” Ma is making the jump to TV for “Kung Fu,” a rare series regular role for the actor after having recently lent his fatherly presence to films like “The Farewell,” “Mulan” and Netflix’s “Tigertail.” Ma tends to shy away from the “bullet train” pace of TV but was willing to get on board for “Kung Fu” and the chance to work with showrunner Christina Kim. Also Read: 'Kung Fu' Reboot, 'Republic of Sarah' Get Premiere Dates at The CW Kailey Schwerman/The CW “The original series was fascinating because it was the only platform on television for Asian American actors to be seen,” Ma said, referencing the 1970s drama starring David Carradine in a role he won over Bruce Lee. “If you look at the original series, you see a list of really accomplished Asian American actors like Mako, Robert Ito, Nancy Kwan and all the martial artists on the show.” “And now we’re doing our show, where we have the same kind of martial arts expertise, which is very much part of our show, the seeking of justice element. But our added ingredient is the Chinese American family,” he said. Ma stars in the series alongside Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Tan Kheng Hua and “Legacies” alum Olivia Liang. Liang fills the Carradine role in the reboot, but rather than a lone warrior in search of a lost brother, Liang’s Nicky Shen is an estranged daughter who finds strength in the support of the family she once fled. Ma plays Nicky’s father, Jin Shen. “They’re a very talented group. And you haven’t seen nothin’ yet, this thing keeps going,” Ma said of his young co-stars. “There’s so much more that we can explore, and so much more that we can say with all the nuance. There’s a certain amount of shorthand that’s afforded to us — we don’t have to explain ourselves because we know each other, we know the culture in which we come from. And that’s a pleasure.” “And they kind of goofy, so I like being with them,” he added. Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating) Katie Yu/The CW But it’s not just the on-screen representation that makes “Kung Fu” unique. It’s the effort to uplift underrepresented voices — specifically Asian American ones — on both sides of the camera. “I have never seen a writers room that diverse,” Ma said. “Because when we say representation, we don’t just mean what you can see. I want to see all the talented people who’ve never had an opportunity to do this. So I’m very excited and very happy and hopefully the audience will find our show to be engaging and exciting and we can continue to bring you the perspectives that you normally don’t see on a network primetime show.” Ma describes his latest dad role as “on the more American side” of Asian American, an openly loving and supportive father who has a much easier relationship with his kids than his much stricter, more traditional wife. “We’ve seen a lot of dads who had a lot baggage, that you’ve seen me play a lot. A lot of struggle,” Ma said. “So with this dad we really wanted some someone who is supportive. Someone who is understanding, someone who puts their family first. I wanted this kind of dad to be seen, because we have those dads out in our communities, and they don’t really get enough credit. I’d like to hold up the mirror to ourselves and say, Listen, you guys, this is for you. For all the dads out there who took their work as a dad as seriously as anything they’ve ever done in their lives,” Ma said. Dean Buscher/The CW “Kung Fu” premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. Read original story ‘Kung Fu’ Star Tzi Ma Explains Why This Asian Dad Is Unlike the Others You’ve Seen Him Play At TheWrap

  • Young immigrants in French suburbs bear brunt of police violence

    At a red light, a boy stops his scooter, not wearing a helmet. Within seconds, police officers approach him and ask him for the vehicle’s papers. Quickly, one of the officers becomes aggressive and insults one of the teenagers, who pushes back and is roughly thrown to the ground and immobilised. In fact, the police car is imaginary, made up of four chairs, two at the front and two at the back. The protagonists, meanwhile, are a group of young men from the hard-scrabble Lyon suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin who have set up a programme, Policite, aimed at encouraging smoother relations between locals and police. Cyril Boccara, the animator, claps his hands to stop the scene. “What do you think went wrong here? What should the cops have done?” he asks 25 teenagers who have gathered to discuss their often-fraught relationship with security forces. Ideas abound in the spacious, beige-walled community centre meeting room: the officer’s colleague could have stepped in to defuse the tension, for example, some say.

  • Lester Holt Plays ‘Sexy’ Bass On Kelly Clarkson Show & We Love Him For It

    “The NBC Nightly News anchor told Clarkson, I’m not nervous doing the news but right now, I am terrified” Your parents can be surprising, yo. They can be closer to your kiddo than you are, sometimes. Or they can be infuriating in their refusal to realize it’s no longer the 1950s. In the case of []

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • Commentary: The casual racism of mispronouncing an Asian person's name

    Jully Lee, a nominee for a recent L.A. theater award, pronounces her name like "Julie." It matters in the theater industry and in the world at large.

  • Caleb McLaughlin Says 'I'm Trying to Be Like' Concrete Cowboy Costar Idris Elba 'When I Get Older'

    The two actors have teamed up for Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama Concrete Cowboy, now streaming

  • This Princess Diana Biographer Is Trying to Discredit Meghan Markle’s Claims of Isolation in the Royal Family

    Meghan Markle’s words from her interview with Oprah Winfrey last month are still resonating in royal circles. One prominent insider, Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton, has some thoughts about what the Duchess of Sussex has to say — and some of it may surprise you. He somewhat agrees with Meghan’s assessment that there’s a “sense […]

  • Sheryl Underwood Breaks Her Silence on Sharon Osbourne’s Departure From The Talk

    Sheryl Underwood has finally spoken out after Sharon Osbourne left The Talk, following their exchange about Piers Morgan. Sheryl claimed she has not heard from Sharon since they were on set.

  • Why Yale should build a campus in Houston — or Harvard in San Diego

    "If Yale can open a campus in Singapore, why can't it start one in Houston?," asks David Kirp in an opinion piece for The New York Times. Elite universities have miniscule acceptance rates that often mean qualified students are left out, and applicants' backgrounds play a large role in determining who gets a shot. A 2017 study, Kirp notes, found that at 38 top universities more students came from the top 1 percent of the income scale than from the bottom 60 percent. So if schools like Yale, Harvard, or Stanford really want to make wealth a non-factor in admissions, they should take their cues from public universities like Arizona State University — which now has more than 128,000 undergraduate and graduate students at campuses across Arizona and online — and open a second campus, Kirp argues. ASU has actually seen its graduation rate improve amid the expansion, and Kirp believes the Ivies and other prestigious institutions would not be sacrificing any academic quality if they did something similar (on a relative scale). A college that takes that step "would not have to lower its standards, because the best and brightest would queue for admission. Professors with glittering resumes would jump at the opportunity to teach there ... cities would perform handstands to land such a school." Kirp acknowledges that his idea, while simple, is probably not right around the corner since the universities "guard their reputation with mother-bear fierceness." But he suggests that perhaps some could eventually be swayed by the notion that they'd be "lionized" for such a pioneering move. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot: German official

    Instances of rare clotting in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday. His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts. Most cases have been reported in women and, although very rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal", Bogdan told an online briefing.

  • The Problem With Lena Dunham's New Plus-Size Clothing Line Is Lena Dunham

    Perhaps before trying to sell clothes to fat people, she should’ve done some unpacking of her own internalized weight stigma.

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms - forecasters

    The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters. Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes.

  • Prince William Is "Struggling To Hold Back" His Side Of The Story

    The Queen thinks it will "make the situation worse."

  • Innocent woman killed in wrong-way DWI crash

    The wrong-way driver, who was injured but is expected to survive, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to deputies.

  • Prince William & Prince Harry’s Feud Is Causing Royal Friends to Pick Sides

    You know when a feud runs deep because it starts to trickle down from the people involved in the rift to friends who have to pick sides in the fight. That is reportedly what is happening with a longtime pal of both Prince William and Prince Harry. ITV’s Tom Bradby has had a 20-year relationship […]

  • Florida tried to direct students to 'practical' careers through state scholarship program. Backlash was swift.

    Despite responding to some backlash, more proposed changes are on the horizon for a scholarship that sends more than 100,000 students to college every year.

  • Galloway puts forward 'bizarre' plan to partition Scotland if country votes for independence

    Scottish bank notes would be scrapped, the Bank of England renamed and an independent Scotland partitioned into British and Scottish territories under plans put forward by George Galloway. The former Labour and Respect Party MP launched his manifesto on Wednesday aimed at persuading pro-UK voters to back his All For Unity (AFU) outfit, which is standing regional candidates across Scotland, at next month's Holyrood election. Among his policies aimed at bolstering the Union are demanding the Bank of England is renamed the ‘Bank of Britain’ and for the pound to be “manifested in one single range of British banknotes.” And in a suggestion described as "bizarre" by opponents, he said 'regions' should be able to secede from an independent Scotland, if the country was to vote for separation, and instead remain a devolved part of the UK.

  • Needing Help, Momma Cat Carries Her Ill Kitten into Hospital

    The maternal instinct transcends species, and this cat in Turkey proves it.

  • Why activist Allie Young is stepping up to protect Navajo Nation: 'Our cultures are in danger of being wiped out'

    Allie Young discusses "Protect the Sacred" and how she's helping Navajo Nation navigate the pandemic.