Justin Welby says he was 'too risk-averse' on church closures in first Covid lockdown

The Archbishop of Canterbury has admitted he "got quite a few things wrong" on the closure of churches during the first Covid lockdown, saying he was "too risk-averse".

The Church of England came under fire as churches remained closed last Easter, with many parishioners frustrated that the Archbishop did not fight harder to keep them open and the Church's rules going beyond those of the Government in barring clergy from their church buildings.

"I got quite a few things wrong at the beginning and I learnt quite quickly," the Most Rev Justin Welby said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"I didn't push hard enough to keep churches available for at least individual prayer in the first lockdown. We also said clergy couldn't go in, and personally I feel I made a mistake with that.

"I can make all kinds of excuses. I still think I was too risk-averse." Asked when he had realised that, he said: "May, June. May."

In April last year, the Most Rev Welby warned clergy not to go into their churches over Easter in a video message. The warning sparked revolt among some vicars, who defied the rules to hold services in their churches.

In July, he told members of the General Synod, the Church's legislative body, that he stood by the decision.

The Archbishop also spoke about his experience volunteering as a chaplain at St Thomas's hospital, next door to Lambeth Palace, saying the experience had been "life-changing" and adding: " What I’ve done for anyone else, I've no idea. But what it did for me, it brought me back close to God and close to people. That’s been one of the high points."

The Church estimates that up to eight million people have been unable to say goodbye properly to relatives, friends and acquaintances who have been lost over the last year, and the the Most Rev Welby warned: "We have a national case of PTSD in one sense, which will show itself."

He also said he felt that being a member of the Royal family is like serving "life without parole".

The Archbishop, who recently had to deny that he had married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in private ahead of their Windsor Castle ceremony, expressed sympathy with the couple's situation.

He addressed the claim that he presided over a "secret wedding" for the couple before their official ceremony, saying to have done so would have been to commit "a serious criminal offence".

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey the couple had been married in their back garden three days before their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, raising questions about the legality of their actual wedding.

The Archbishop said: "It's life without parole, isn't it? If you go back to the 1930s, Edward VIII – he was still a celeb and followed everywhere once he'd abdicated. We expect them to be superhuman."

His comparison of royal life with imprisonment echoed a sentiment expressed by the Duke of Sussex, who told Oprah Winfrey he had been "trapped" in the system but was able escape the "toxic environment" thanks to Meghan.

The Archbishop also admitted he should have thought about attending the London vigil for Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing executive who was killed in March.

Asked whether it was something he had considered, he replied: "To be honest, no I didn't. I should have thought about that. I'm slightly shocked [that I didn't]. Sarah Everard, of course she's a symbol, but she's so much more than that – she's a human being."