Justin Werner Is The MD & Director (Leave of Absence) of Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) And They Just Picked Up 1.9% More Shares

Potential Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) shareholders may wish to note that the MD & Director (Leave of Absence), Justin Werner, recently bought AU$500k worth of stock, paying AU$0.90 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.9%.

Nickel Mines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Director, Weifeng Huang, for AU$3.2m worth of shares, at about AU$1.08 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$0.94. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Weifeng Huang.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$4.3m for 4.04m shares. But insiders sold 3.00m shares worth AU$3.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Nickel Mines insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Nickel Mines Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Nickel Mines insiders own 9.8% of the company, currently worth about AU$231m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Nickel Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nickel Mines insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nickel Mines. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Nickel Mines that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

