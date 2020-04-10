Justworks Launches New Tax Deferral and PPP Tools to Help Businesses Get COVID-19 Relief

Customers can opt in to defer their employer-paid Social Security taxes and generate Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan reports directly in the Justworks platform

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks announced the launch of a new tax deferral feature and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) reporting functionality as part of a dynamic COVID-19 relief center built into its software. The relief center enables customers to opt in to deferring their employer-paid Social Security taxes, thereby granting businesses access to more working capital to pay their people as early as their next payroll cycle. Via the relief center, customers can also navigate to reporting, where they can generate a specialized Paycheck Protection Program report for their PPP loan application, as well as access other recently launched tools to schedule COVID-19-related paid leave for their employees and claim the applicable tax credits.

By building a dynamic relief center in the Justworks platform, customers can more easily understand and navigate the various government relief programs available to them. Importantly, the high-level view it provides gives businesses a clearer picture of how their choice to utilize a specific COVID-19 relief program, like the PPP, may impact their eligibility for other programs.

While Congress has acted fast and with good intentions, the various relief programs created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)—on top of complex implementation guidance released by the IRS, SBA, and U.S. Treasury—have created a real administrative barrier to access for America's small businesses. Justworks eliminates this barrier with simple software that empowers businesses to easily understand their options, get access to relief fast and stay compliant—all at a time when they need to focus on their people, not paperwork, more than ever.

"This is why Justworks exists. We build software that makes it easy for small businesses to manage and navigate government complexity," said Isaac Oates, Founder and CEO of Justworks. "In this challenging time, we have a unique opportunity to use our product architecture and expertise to help customers confidently pursue the government programs that best suit their business and people. The COVID-19 relief center in Justworks does just that."

Under the CARES Act, eligible small businesses have the opportunity to defer employer-paid Social Security taxes from March 27, 2020, until December 31, 2020. Through the COVID-19 relief center, Justworks takes care of the complexity, giving small businesses the ability to opt-in and take advantage of the government's tax deferral program in a few simple clicks.

"The COVID-19 relief center is hugely important to our customers and also to our ability to deliver high-quality 24/7 support," said Jason Whitman, Vice President of Customer Success at Justworks. "By empowering small businesses to take advantage of these government relief programs with our software, we reduce the operational burden on our team as well. This allows team members to focus on other efforts that help our customers take care of their people, like offering special open enrollment periods for their health insurance. These allow customers' employees who may have previously not enrolled in health insurance, or not included their dependents, for example, to get access to it through Justworks in this challenging time."

The Justworks COVID-19 relief center went live for all customers on April 7, 2020. More information on the features included in the relief center and how they work can be found online in the Justworks help center . As the government continues to roll out new relief programs to support small businesses across America in the coming weeks, Justworks will continue to apply its software and expertise to make them as accessible as possible for customers.

About Justworks: Justworks makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business. Founded in 2012, Justworks, the fastest growing HR technology company, is a modern support system for work and life. With Justworks, entrepreneurs and their teams get access to big-company benefits, automated payroll, compliance support, and HR tools—all in one place. By combining the power of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with expert 24/7 customer service and a simple and intuitive platform, Justworks gives teams of all sizes the confidence to work fearlessly. To learn more, visit justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @JustworksHR and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

