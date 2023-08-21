Justyn Ross displayed solid route running during Chiefs’ preseason win over Cardinals

All four Chiefs quarterbacks shined Saturday during a 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

But there’s one throw Blaine Gabbert probably would like to have back.

In the third quarter, receiver Justyn Ross completely fooled the Arizona cornerback and was wide open in the end zone. Alas, this pass fell incomplete (to be fair, it’s unclear if Ross or Gabbert was on the wrong page).

This route by Justyn Ross was filthy! pic.twitter.com/VHhrpgVBtH — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 20, 2023

Nonetheless, that was a solid route by Ross, who showed more of that ability during the game at State Farm Stadium.

In the first half, Ross’ great whip route led to a reception on a Patrick Mahomes throw. Once again, the Cardinals defensive player had no chance, thanks to Ross’ precision.

This route by Justyn Ross was nasty ‍



( @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/uMbV0BWcnj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 20, 2023

That catch went for a first down, and Mahomes talked about the play and Ross after the game.

“It was a good play, we wanted to get him singled up and kind of see what he can do,” Mahomes told reporters. “He’s been making those happen all training camp, I think you’ve all seen that. We kind of had a slant and return playcall, and it’s a lot of trust in him that he’s going to win and he ran a great route, lost the DB (defensive back), caught the ball and got up the field after the catch. So he’s got a lot of talent, we’ve said it.

“We’re going to keep throwing him out there and giving him chances, and he’s stepped up whenever his number has been called. He’s a different receiver out of anyone else, with how big he is, how fluid he is and how he can catch the football.”