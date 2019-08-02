The JUUL Backlash Grows Stronger

So the popular e-cigaratte company JUUL is doing great business these days. But the problem is that they’re doing great business... with high school students. The Kids Aren’t All Right JUULing has become so popular with teenagers that “JUUL rooms” has become the hip slang term for high school bathrooms. The problem seems to be that because e-cigarettes are, technically, safer than traditional cigarettes, a lot of kids seems to be under the mistaken idea that they are safe, period. The New York Times has reported that 21% of high school students say they’ve vaped within the past 30 days, and The Washington Post recently reported that “pediatricians report seeing teens who behave less like tobacco users and more like patients with substance-abuse disorders.” JUULing has become so popular with teenagers that their CEO has had to apologize to parents. Sorry Somehow That apology just wasn’t enough for regulators, as the Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on e-cigarette sales, and the Connecticut District attorney is now the latest state to investigate JUUL’s attempts to market to young people. Be Careful What You Wish For For a while, JUUL seemed like the answer to Altria’s prayers. Altria owns Philip Morris and is one of the biggest names in tobacco, but as cigarettes began declining in popularity, they began looking for an alternative, and invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in JUUL. But at this point, the bad publicity is starting to make JUUL look like a questionable investment, no matter how popular it is. In response, Altria is reportedly thinking about diversifying further, and is looking into oral nicotine pouches and also jumping onto the booming pot market, buying a 45% stake in the cannabis company Cronos. -Michael Tedder Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters