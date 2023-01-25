Juul in deal talks with three tobacco giants - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: An electronic cigarette device made by JUUL is shown in this picture illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is in early talks with three tobacco giants for a potential sale, strategic investment, licensing or distribution deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, which was reportedly looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, have had separate discussions with Philip Morris International Inc, Japan Tobacco Group and Altria Group Inc, the report said.

Juul, partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In late September, Altria exercised the option to be released from its non-compete deal with the Juul almost four years after buying a 35% stake in the company.

A deal is not imminent and the discussions may not result in a sale or partnership, the people told the Journal on Wednesday.

Last week, Juul secured preliminary court approval of a $255 million settlement resolving claims by consumers that it deceptively marketed e-cigarettes.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Juul in Deal Talks With Three Tobacco Giants

    The e-cigarette maker is exploring a potential sale, investment or distribution deal with Philip Morris, Japan Tobacco or Altria.

  • Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Philip Morris (PM) closed at $101.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day.

  • Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?

    Mondelez (MDLZ) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • ToughBuilt Industries Inks New Expanded South American Distribution Deal With Sodimac

    ToughBuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) has expanded its distribution agreement with Sodimac, the home improvement and construction supplier in South America. In the extended agreement, stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Uruguay will initially begin with 15 SKUs in-store and brings 23 SKUs to Sodimac's online marketplace. Latin America customers will find ToughBuilt products in a wall display featuring some of the best-selling SKUs in the company's line. Latin America repre

  • Mortgage Applications Rise as Rates Fall. What It Means for the Housing Market.

    The uptick in the volume of mortgage applications doesn't mean demand is high. It's still 39% lower than last year for new purchases.

  • Irish Central Bank Chief Calls for Ban on Crypto Advertising: Bloomberg

    Gabriel Makhlouf said crypto has "no social value whatsoever" during a parliamentary session in Ireland on Wednesday.

  • UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in November it was investigating whether the deal between the two U.S.-listed companies could substantially hurt competition in Britain, adding that it had until March 22 to decide. Broadcom and VMware did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising

    Ireland's central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme. A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal financial stability risk for now, the Irish regulator was very concerned about the impact on retail customers.

  • Here’s Why Philip Morris Stock Was Upgraded Twice in One Week

    Goldman Sachs upgraded tobacco giant Philip Morris to Buy from Neutral, citing its "best-in-class long-term growth prospects."

  • Altria (MO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Altria (MO) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 2 More Chip Stocks to Buy for 2023, According to an Analyst

    Over last two decades, the semiconductor sector has declined in consecutive years only twice, Mizuho says.

  • These 4 REITs Trade Below Book Value And Pay Dividends

    When a real estate investment trust (REIT) trades below book value, it’s in the bargain basement of stock market offerings. When that REIT offers a dividend, the investor receives payment just for holding the cheap security. It can be a sweet combination of factors — as long as other important metrics align favorably. Here are four REITs that seem to fit that bill: New York-based Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is a mortgage REIT. As the company puts it on its website, Blackstone “is

  • Lowe’s Is Catching Up to Home Depot. Its Stock Price Will Follow.

    The home-improvement retailer is more sheltered from a weakening housing market than you might think. Its stock looks like a buy.

  • DOJ Poised to Sue Google Over Digital Ad Market Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant’s dominance over the digital advertising market, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockDoo

  • Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ

    According to the report, Musk's representatives discussed selling up to $3 billion in new Twitter shares in December. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Responding to a question whether the WSJ report was accurate, Musk said "no" in a tweet.

  • Bitcoin’s Rally Is Built on Sand. Stay Away.

    Much of crypto tokens' large swings are built on such thin trading volume that it would take very little to send prices crashing down again.

  • Top Tech Stocks

    Arrow Electronics provides the best value, Analog Devices the fastest growth, and First Solar the most momentum.

  • Stocks Way Off Lows as Tesla Gains Before Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks came well off session lows as banks gained and Tesla Inc. erased losses ahead of its earnings report, with the moves tempering the gloom with Microsoft Corp.’s dour sales warning.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockDoomsday Clock Moves to

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Gas prices could reach $4 by April — 'maybe sooner': Analyst

    Get ready for gas prices to rise again going into the spring. A gallon of driving fuel could go back above $4, according to GasBuddy head of petroleum Patrick De Haan.